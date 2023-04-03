Subscribe
Previous / The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga Next / Fan injured in "freak one-off" debris incident at Australian GP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Leclerc frustrated by "worst ever start" to an F1 season with Melbourne DNF

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is frustrated by his "worst ever start of the season" after being eliminated on the first lap of Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Leclerc frustrated by "worst ever start" to an F1 season with Melbourne DNF

Leclerc was thrown off the track after contact with Lance Stroll when he attempted to pass the Aston Martin around the outside of Turn 3.

The Monegasque ended up beached in the outside gravel trap, ending his race after just three corners.

Leclerc's second retirement in three grands prix means he's still stuck on a mere six points. In Bahrain he retired with power unit troubles, which led to a grid penalty in Saudi Arabia from which he was unable to finish higher than seventh.

While 2022 was a challenging season for Ferrari, Leclerc at least started it off strongly with two wins and a second place from the corresponding trio of races.

But this season couldn't have been more different with Leclerc languishing in 10th place after his solitary finish in Jeddah, scoring by far the least amount of points out of his five season starts with Ferrari.

"I'm frustrated, obviously it's the worst ever start of the season," Leclerc said.

"I mean, only six points, so it's frustrating."

No further action was taken for Leclerc's incident as Stroll was sandwiched in between the Ferrari man and his Aston team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Leclerc acknowledged the Canadian wasn't to blame and said he went for a gap that suddenly opened up on the outside of Turn 3.

The retired car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

The retired car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

"In Turn 1 I took it easy, I didn't want to take any risk," he recounted.

"In Turn 3, I honestly wasn't really planning to do any overtakes there but Lance had to slow down the car a lot while braking because Fernando had to, because of the cars in front.

"And so I saw that there was a gap on the outside, I went for it.

"Unfortunately, Fernando had to slow even more down the car towards the end of braking and Lance found himself between Fernando and myself and we had contact.

"I'm obviously not blaming it on Lance. I think it's a racing incident. But it's just very frustrating because the end result is that I'm going home with basically no points."

Stroll agreed: "It was honestly a racing incident I think.

"It gets so narrow, this track is narrow, going into Turn 3 I was braking in the middle of him and Fernando, I didn't move and then kind of got sandwiched and then we made contact.

"It was unfortunate for him and lucky for me that I didn't pick up damage or anything."

Having started the season wanting to challenge Melbourne winner Max Verstappen for the championship, Leclerc says his focus has now shifted to just completing a race weekend without any setbacks.

"For now, instead of thinking about long term targets, I think just finishing a race without any penalties or issues whatsoever is a priority," he added. "And then take the momentum and see what's possible."

shares
comments

Related video

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Fan injured in "freak one-off" debris incident at Australian GP
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Formula 1
Australian GP

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Formula 1
Australian GP

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Sainz blasts “most unfair penalty ever”, seeks Australian GP stewards’ explanation

Sainz blasts “most unfair penalty ever”, seeks Australian GP stewards’ explanation

Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts “most unfair penalty ever”, seeks Australian GP stewards’ explanation Sainz blasts “most unfair penalty ever”, seeks Australian GP stewards’ explanation

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Latest news

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.