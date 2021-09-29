Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

By:

Williams Formula 1 boss Jost Capito believes the team’s recent improvement in form has not been “sudden”, but down to continued improvements and recent organisational changes.

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

After scoring just one point across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Williams has recently enjoyed a resurgence in form, recording a top-10 finish in four of the last five races.

George Russell scored the team’s first podium since Azerbaijan 2017 in the rain-shortened Belgian Grand Prix, and qualified third in Sochi last weekend before finishing the race 10th.

Former Volkswagen motorsport chief Capito joined Williams as its new CEO over the winter before taking over the day-to-day running of the F1 operations following the exit of team principal Simon Roberts in June.

In his role, Capito has overseen a number of structural changes at Williams, changing the way different parts of the F1 team interact and work with each other.

Speaking about Williams’ recent upswing in form over the Sochi weekend, Capito said that he “wouldn’t say it was sudden”, but down to the changes that have been made across the F1 team.

“It’s a continuous improvement of how to work,” Capito said.

“We changed our organisation, we changed communications, we changed responsibilities, and we’re working much more as a team.

“We also changed the strategy, how we approach the race event. We got a bit more proactive and aggressive, and not just defensive. I think we put more pride in the operation, said we could do things different.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“If you have the ninth-fastest car, you can try things differently, and not be always on the back foot and try to conserve what you have, try something different that others might not be able to try because they are up front, and for them it would be risky.

“I think a couple of times, we’ve taken the risk, with the tyre choice for the weather, and it worked out.

“I think it shows that the team works better as an overall team on communication. I’m surprised how much that can make the car faster without actually improving the car.”

Williams’ recent haul of points has put it in control of the fight for eighth place in the constructors’ championship. The team sits 16 points clear of Alfa Romeo in the standings with seven races remaining this year.

Read Also:

Russell felt that the team’s points in the Hungarian Grand Prix - its first race in the points since Germany 2019 - marked a breakthrough moment for the squad.

“Having scored those points in Hungary, there was less pressure on everybody's shoulders, and we could go out there and enjoy it,” Russell said.

“Obviously we had a really great result in Spa as well, and I think that gave the whole team another boost, to say, 'We can do this when everybody excels and does a good job’.

“I think it proves when every single team member comes together and does their part to the best of their abilities, good things are possible. So I’m definitely happy.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

Previous article

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

3 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

5 h
3
Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

17 min
4
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

5 h
5
Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

1 d
Latest news
Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form
F1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

17m
Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
F1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

3 h
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus
F1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

5 h
Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
F1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

5 h
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
INDY

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

5 h
Latest videos
Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry 10:41
Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s 04:45
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit Russian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first F1 win
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first F1 win

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Williams More
Williams
Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi Russian GP
Formula 1

Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi Russian GP
Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus
Formula 1

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Trending Today

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz Jr was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team

Formula 1
5 h
The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Plus

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Some 18 drivers have finished runner-up to Lewis Hamilton on his way to 100 wins. Three of those recall their battles with Formula 1’s centurion and give their personal insights into the seven-time world champion on his rise to unchartered territory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi Plus

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Latest news

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.