Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse Next / Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 / Russian GP Qualifying report

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

By:

Lando Norris claimed pole for Formula 1’s 2021 Russian Grand Prix, as late changing conditions in wet-to-dry qualifying caught out Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who had a small pitlane crash.

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

Norris will be joined on the front row at Sochi by Carlos Sainz Jr, with George Russell third for Williams and the Mercedes drivers fourth and seventh, with Hamilton ahead of practice pacesetter Valtteri Bottas.

After FP3 was cancelled by torrential rain in the morning at Sochi, qualifying was able to take place as the rain eased ahead of the session’s scheduled starting time.

In the first two segments, which Hamilton topped, the track remained wet enough for intermediates to be used throughout, but a dry line had just about emerged when Q3 began.

The shootout runners initially all headed out on the inters, with Hamilton posting the fastest time on that compound at 1m44.050s and Norris slotting in just behind as the drivers completed their banker laps.

Russell and Williams were the first to commit to slicks, but did not post times that threatened those set on inters on until right at the end of Q3.

By this point all the other top 10 runners had switched to the softs as well, but when Mercedes called Hamilton – who was set to improve his personal best on the inters before backing off to pit – and Bottas in, there was drama when the world champion tapped the wall coming through the tight pit entry lane inside the final corner.

Hamilton’s front wing had to be changed and his suspension checked, with Mercedes pushing him out of the way so Bottas’s tyres could be changed and the Finn wasn’t unduly held up.

But that left both Black Arrows drivers with little time to build the necessary tyre temperature and they could not match the improvements made by the drivers that had switched to slicks earlier.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton then spun at Turn 16 on his sole flier on the softs, which meant he was shuffled down by the top three.

Sainz initially claimed provisional pole with a 1m42.510s, but Norris beat him in the second and third sectors to claim a first F1 career pole on a 1m41.993s.

Russell finally found enough time to leap up from 10th to slot in ahead of his future Mercedes team-mate, with Daniel Ricciardo in the second McLaren taking fifth behind Hamilton.

Then came Fernando Alonso and Bottas, with Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10.

Ricciardo and Stroll have been called to see the stewards after qualifying to investigate an incident between the pair in Q1, when Stroll appeared to be held up at Turn 2.

At the end of Q2, Williams pitting Russell to take a fourth set of inters (since the start of qualifying) paid off as he was able to set a series of personal bests that vaulted him into the top 10 with his final lap in the middle segment.

This knocked out Sebastian Vettel, who was not on a flying lap when the chequered flag came out, as he missed the cut behind Sainz by 0.052s.

Then came the AlphaTauri pair Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, with the former equalling his worst ‘normal’ qualifying position of the season in 12th.

Nicholas Latifi had been given a fourth new engine of the season ahead of qualifying after a pneumatic problem was discovered on his previous power unit after Friday practice, which means he will join Charles Leclerc and Verstappen in starting at the rear of the field.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

That meant that after progressing from Q1 along with Leclerc, Latifi only came out to complete two sectors early in the Q2 – and then again at the end of the session – and pitted without setting a time.

This means he will start the race ahead of Leclerc, who did not come out at all in Q2.

In Q1, Gasly headed a long queue of cars ready to hit the track as soon as the session began, the teams keen to get early times on the board in case the rain returned, with Alonso the only driver sent out on the full wets.

The times tumbled by six seconds as the track dried throughout the opening segment, which Verstappen did not take full part in considering he is also set to start at the back of the grid thanks to his engine change penalty.

The Red Bull driver emerged to complete two sectors on a single exploratory lap, at the end of which he returned to the pits and climbed out.

The session, which featured two spins – one for Perez late-on at Turn 2 and one for Antonio Giovinazzi coming out of Turn 16 just in front of Leclerc in the early stages – ended with the majority of the midfield runners pitting ahead of the closing minutes to take fresh inters.

This combined with the drying track to mean the times continued to get quicker, with all the eliminated runners – bar Giovinazzi who had backed out by this stage – setting personal bests on their final flying laps at the chequered flag.

Kimi Raikkonen was knocked out in 16th ahead of Mick Schumacher and Giovinazzi, with Nikita Mazepin the slowest of the runners to set a time – his personal best nearly four seconds slower than his Haas team-mate.

F1 Russian Grand Prix Grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'41.993  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1'42.510 0.517
3 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'42.983 0.990
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'44.050 2.057
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'44.156 2.163
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'44.204 2.211
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'44.710 2.717
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'44.956 2.963
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'45.337 3.344
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'45.865 3.872
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'46.573 4.580
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'46.641 4.648
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'46.751 4.758
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes    
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'49.586 7.593
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'49.830 7.837
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'51.023 9.030
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1'53.764 11.771
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari    
20 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse

Previous article

Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse

Next article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

16 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

45 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22 h
4
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

38 min
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

41 min
Latest news
Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
F1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

16m
Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole
F1

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

37m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
F1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

41m
F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi
F1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

45m
Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse
F1

Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse

2 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes Russian GP
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice Russian GP
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of a Red Bull-Williams connection
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of a Red Bull-Williams connection

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
4 h
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
18 h
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.