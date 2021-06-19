Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints Next / F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3
Formula 1 News

Brown keen to see US F1 double-header at COTA this year

By:

McLaren boss Zak Brown is eager to see Formula 1 hold two races in the United States later this year if changes are made to the existing calendar.

Brown keen to see US F1 double-header at COTA this year

The 2021 F1 schedule currently stands at 22 races, but doubts remain over some of the flyaway events later in the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Grand Prix scheduled for September has already been cancelled, while there are questions marks over events in Japan, Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

One option under consideration to make up for Singapore’s cancellation is running a second race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which is set to host the United States Grand Prix on 24 October.

Austin track officials are known to be open to the idea, and it could prove lucrative for F1 at a time when it is enjoying a big boom in the United States, with a second permanent race planned in Miami from 2022.

Asked by Autosport if it was a no-brainer for F1 to capitalise on this growth and hold two races in the US this year, Brown replied: “Definitely.

“If it works out to where a second double-header is needed, and it works out to where the US can be one of those, I think given the rapid growth, the numbers in America now for the growth of Formula 1 are awesome.

“I think Texas is wide open, and my understanding is it’s sold out, so I think you can definitely probably sell out again.

“So I definitely would be very supportive, if we have the opportunity to choose and the stars aligned, to have two races in America.

“I think we’ll only continue to accelerate the momentum that the US has.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

F1 has been enjoying strong TV ratings with ESPN in the United States this year, with much of the growth being stimulated by the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.

Read Also:

Brown felt that Drive to Survive had been “the single most important impact in North America” by helping reach a wider audience and convert casual viewers into diehard fans.

“It’s done such a great job, not only just raising awareness, but turning people into avid fans,” Brown said.

“You get trend fans, and you hope to put them into the avid fan category.

"From Drive to Survive, I’ve seen people going from ‘I’ve never watched a Formula 1 race in my life’ to ‘I’ll never miss a Formula 1 race again’.

“That’s been a great thing that Liberty did very early on, which is recognise we’ve got this great sport that we’ve not let people in to what goes on in the paddock, because Drive to Survive is a little bit less about the on-track action, and it’s a little bit more about the off-track action.

“It’s such a fascinating sport, with the politics and personalities. I think Drive to Survive has nailed that and exposed that to the world, and it seems to have really resonated in the US.”

shares
comments

Related video

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

Previous article

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

Next article

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

20h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
3
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

1h
4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

20h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures

2h
Latest news
Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions ‘blown out of proportion’
F1

Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions ‘blown out of proportion’

47m
F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3
F1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

1h
Brown keen to see US F1 double-header at COTA this year
F1

Brown keen to see US F1 double-header at COTA this year

1h
Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints
F1

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

1h
F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
F1

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

2h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Bottas: 'Hard to say' if improvement down to Mercedes F1 chassis change French GP
Formula 1

Bottas: 'Hard to say' if improvement down to Mercedes F1 chassis change

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
17h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions ‘blown out of proportion’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions ‘blown out of proportion’

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

Brown keen to see US F1 double-header at COTA this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown keen to see US F1 double-header at COTA this year

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints
Formula 1 Formula 1

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.