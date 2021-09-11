Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying" Next / Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"

By:

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has defended the championship's new sprint race format after the second of three planned experiments in Italy.

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"

The Monza sprint race has been criticised by fans and even drivers after a lack of action on the track.

The event also served to split title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

Having qualified second and third, they will now be separated by the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris on Sunday, with Verstappen first and Hamilton fourth. 

Valtteri Bottas won the sprint qualifying event on the road, but he drops to the back of the grid for Sunday's grand prix with an engine change penalty.

"The whole weekend is evolving, we've got a three-stage event," said Brawn.

"We've got quite a different complexion on the race tomorrow than we thought we had after qualifying on Friday. So I think it's great in that respect.

"A little bit quiet at the front of the grid, but then you get that at races anyway. Plenty of action in the middle.

"Plenty of action at the start, we had a very exciting start. So I think it's added to it, I think it's added to the whole thing."

Brawn agreed that greater tyre variety than in the first sprint at Silverstone, with more teams opting for the soft tyre, added to the show. Ricciardo and Norris used the alternative rubber to jump ahead of Hamilton off the start.

"Well, that's what I think I mean, that this has brought a different complexion to tomorrow, McLaren made a brave decision," said Brawn.

"The consequence was that they are now higher up the grid tomorrow. And, as people start to see what they can do in the sprint, then we hope they're going to bring more variety."

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked by Autosport if fans would be disappointed that Verstappen and Hamilton were now split on the grid for Sunday's race, he said: "I guess it depends which fans you talk to! But they were together today.

"Lewis made a bad start, if he'd made a bad start tomorrow, could be the race was over, but now at least he's got an opportunity."

Brawn conceded that the Monza event featured less overtaking than he had expected, although he's convinced that the 2022 rules package will improve the situation.

"We're optimistic that next year's car is going to help a lot, but I must say I was surprised how difficult it was to overtake, even with DRS," he said.

"This was one of the races we selected because we thought there would be more opportunity but, as the race panned out, that didn't seem to be the case. So next year's car will definitely be a step forward."

Brawn stressed that this was always going to be an experiment over three events, with the last to come in Interlagos.

"We might find in Brazil we have a fantastic sprint," he continued. "So it's over three races, we want to judge it. It's probably an element in this event that drivers take a little less risk. Because they know they want to be there.

"It's unfortunate Pierre [Gasly] had his accident, but now he's got a chance in the race that he wouldn't have had if that happened in the race. So lots of positives that we need to work on and build for what we take into next year."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Previous article

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Next article

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

9 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

1 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
4
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

2 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

21 h
Latest news
Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes
F1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes

7m
Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"
F1

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"

23m
Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
F1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

27m
Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
F1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

1 h
Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
F1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint Italian GP
Formula 1

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up Italian GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Trending Today

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
5 h
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP against Mercedes

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.