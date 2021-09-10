Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids Next / F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

By:

Valtteri Bottas is set to start Sunday’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a number of new power unit elements.

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said earlier on Friday that all teams were “struggling” with their power unit allocation for the season, and that the team had “thoughts” of taking a penalty at Monza to add to its pool for the remainder of the year.

During qualifying on Friday evening, the FIA issued a bulletin confirming that Mercedes had taken a number of new power unit elements on Bottas’s car.

By taking a fresh engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, Bottas is set for a back of the grid start at Monza.

This will be applied to Sunday’s main race and not Saturday’s sprint race, where Bottas will start from wherever he finishes in Friday’s qualifying session.

The move will serve as a boost to the pool of power unit elements on Bottas’s car for the remainder of the year, meaning no further penalties should be taken this season.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Lewis Hamilton may also require a grid drop at some point this year, as Wolff was wary of the impact a possible DNF may have if they tried completing the season on the existing pool.

“We believe that between P1 and P2, with the fastest lap, that if you have one DNF it needs the other guy four races to catch up,” Wolff said on Sky Sports.

“And that's brutal. So you can afford to finish four times in second [place]. Therefore, you just need to really play it safe while not giving up performance.”

Monza has been a popular track for teams to take engine penalties in previous years due to the overtaking opportunities at the end of the long straights.

Red Bull finds itself in a similar position to Mercedes with Max Verstappen’s car after he lost one of his remaining engines to crash damage sustained at Silverstone.

But Verstappen said on Thursday there was currently no plan for him to take a grid drop at Monza.

“We haven’t really decided yet where to take it,” Verstappen said.

“I guess this engine is still very new, so we’ll see. It’s definitely not the plan to take it here.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids

Previous article

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids

Next article

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

3 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

1 h
3
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

6 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

28 min
5
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
Latest news
Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop
F1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

4m
F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
F1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

28m
Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change
F1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

1 h
Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids
F1

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids

2 h
Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
F1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool Italian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
3 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
8 h
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari hopes possible F1 sprint race changes open door for reversed grids

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.