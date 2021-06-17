Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 / French GP News

Bottas not letting thoughts about Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

By:

Valtteri Bottas is yet to properly discuss his Formula 1 future with Mercedes, saying he does not want thoughts about his 2022 plans to become a distraction.

Bottas not letting thoughts about Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

Bottas is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the year, with his future set to be a key point of the driver market for 2022 amid suggestions the team could sign George Russell.

Russell has been part of Mercedes’ young driver programme since 2017, and has impressed during his time with Williams since making his F1 debut in 2019, as well as in his one-off appearance for Mercedes in Sakhir last year.

But Bottas said on Thursday ahead of the French Grand Prix that he “hadn’t really thought about it yet that deeply”, wishing to focus on his on-track performances instead of being distracted by speculation about his future.

“Obviously you can't always block the noise that is around, and every season is the same thing: the same questions and same speculation, that's part of the sport,” Bottas said, having always been on one-year rolling contracts since joining Mercedes in 2017.

“So I think it's a bit too early for me yet to answer that in detail. We haven't really yet discussed anything about contract with Mercedes, and that will come eventually.

“Now, it's just really the focus for this triple-header, and we'll see that after maybe at some point, but not much more to say at this point.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bottas has endured a difficult start to the 2021 season, scoring only three podiums in the first six races and finishing a race no higher than third, leaving him sixth in the drivers’ championship.

It has led to growing speculation about the Finn’s future, but Bottas made clear he had not been given any indications by Mercedes that he would not be retained for next year.

“With Toto [Wolff], we speak often, that's normal for us, and we've also spoken lately,” Bottas said.

“That’s normal. But I can confirm that, at least nobody told me about that [not being retained], so yeah that's not true, that's speculation.

“I’m sure there's all kinds of speculation that is not based on any facts. People are trying to make up stories, just for the clicks. That’s how it goes.”

Mercedes has typically opened talks with Bottas about a new F1 contract around the summer break, with his 2021 contract being announced last August.

Bottas said that “every year is different” in the timing of talks, and had no feeling deep down at present whether or not he’d be at Mercedes next year.

“It depends how your season has been and depends on the overall situation of the team, if they are looking for other options or not at all,” Bottas said.

“Some years has been earlier, some years later, so that's not like a norm.

“But all I can say is that we just want to focus on the next three races. It's going to require a lot from us as a team before we make any decisions together.

“And my gut feeling at the moment, I haven't really allowed myself to think about that too much, because that can become a distraction, I've learned that.

“So it will come at some point. And so, for now the gut is not saying anything. I just want to win races and get the results that I'm aiming for personally.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Previous article

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

33min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

16min
3
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

2h
4
Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

4h
5
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

3h
Latest news
Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat
F1

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat

0m
Bottas not letting thoughts about Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
F1

Bottas not letting thoughts about Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

11m
Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
F1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

16m
Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts
F1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

33m
Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans
F1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

1h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans French GP
Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Gasly: "Special" to return to French GP as an F1 race winner French GP
Formula 1

Gasly: "Special" to return to French GP as an F1 race winner

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test
Formula 1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
3h
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Latest news

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat

Bottas not letting thoughts about Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas not letting thoughts about Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.