Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
Formula 1 News

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

By:

Alpine Formula 1 team executive director Marcin Budkowski says it would be "quite worrying" if teams playing tricks with tyre pressures before the latest clampdown by the FIA.

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Following an investigation conducted into the failures experienced by Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll in Baku, the ruling body sent teams a lengthy technical directive this week.

In essence, the TD reiterated the existing focus on the importance of running above the minimum pressure prescriptions set by Pirelli.

Among a series of measures, it introduced new rules on the use of blankets, and stressed that tyres will now checked more often and more thoroughly after they've come off cars, in order to ascertain that the pressure remained above the prescribed limits when used on track.

Red Bull and Aston Martin both issued statements this week insisting that they have operated their tyres to Pirelli's prescriptions at all times.

Budkowski has welcomed the clarity provided by the FIA's clampdown on tyre operation.

"Certainly it was important to get to the bottom of it, because it's a safety critical matter," Budkowski told Autosport. "The reaction of increasing the rear pressures, and the conclusion, seem to indicate it's a failure of the tyre.

"The reaction of the FIA really is actually not a significant change in the operating procedures, it's a lot more clarity and a lot more tightening of the operational procedures.

"Whether that suggests that some people were taking some freedoms with operational procedures, that's a step I won't make, because I don't know. But if that's the case, it's quite worrying, because it's a safety critical matter.

Damage on the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Damage on the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"In general there are tighter procedures and checks that have been imposed. It's not fundamentally different from what was in place. So obviously we welcome the fact that it's going to be checked thoroughly, because that's something you don't want to play with.

"If Pirelli gives a minimum prescription, there's a reason for it. And if it's not respected, then it can lead to failures."

The TD also addressed the issue of teams removing tyre blankets early during qualifying, thus potentially allowing pressures to drop to a more favourable level before drivers take to the track.

Some teams had complained to the FIA after Red Bull was seen to remove blankets unusually early prior to sending its cars out.

Henceforth, blankets can only be removed immediately before the car leaves the garage, with pitlane traffic the only excuse for a delay, with a 30-second tolerance allowed.

"I think there's different things that are being done," said Budkowski. "And it's not necessarily to go around the pressure prescriptions. You manage your tyre temperatures going into the session, you manage the balance of temperature between the front axle and the rear axle.

"Sometimes playing with with blankets temperatures or early removal is just getting the best balance front to rear.

"But the way the TD is written, it seems that it could have been abused to lower the pressures, and therefore the FIA is becoming stricter on it."

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

Previous article

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

1h
2
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

1h
3
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

23h
4
Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

14min
5
WEC

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down

1h
Latest news
Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
F1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

2m
Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
F1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

14m
Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur
F1

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

32m
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
F1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

1h
How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
F1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

1h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin French GP
Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur French GP
Formula 1

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
1h
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
23h
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America
IndyCar IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Latest news

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.