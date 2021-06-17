Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur
Formula 1 / French GP News

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

By:

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team chief designer Luca Furbatto is to join Aston Martin in the newly-created role of engineering director.

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

Furbatto is the first high-profile hiring as the Silverstone team boosts its established technical strength.

The Italian will report to Andrew Green, whose job title has changed from technical director to chief technical officer.

“Working with our existing engineering group, he will bring a valuable perspective and knowledge to help shape our approach in the short and medium term,” team boss Otmar Szafnauer said of Furbatto.

“This appointment coincides with Andrew Green stepping up to a new role where he will take a global perspective on the company’s mid to long-term technical strategy.”

Furbatto has worked for a variety of teams over the past two decades.

A graduate of the University of Turin, he was involved in the birth of British American Racing as an engineer in 1998-99. He then spent a year with the nascent Toyota F1 team in 2000.

He moved to McLaren in 2001, initially as head of stress analysis. In 2004, he became head of structural design, and was latterly F1 car project leader in 2009-11.

Beat Zehnder, Sauber Manager, Frederic Vasseur, Sauber, Team Principal and Luca Furbatto, Sauber Chief Designer celebrate

Beat Zehnder, Sauber Manager, Frederic Vasseur, Sauber, Team Principal and Luca Furbatto, Sauber Chief Designer celebrate

Photo by: Sutton Images

After spells as chief designer at Toro Rosso and Manor Racing, he joined Sauber in the same role in 2017.

“It is a project that has all the ingredients for success,” Furbatto said of his new team. “Committed leadership, a talented workforce, and fresh investment in resources.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in establishing this team at the very top of the sport.”

Green stressed that there will be further hirings as the team continues to expand.

“[Luca] brings a vast amount of experience with him built up from more than two decades in the sport spent at several leading F1 teams,” he noted.

“This is the first of many key appointments we are making in line with our ambition to establish Aston Martin at the front of the grid.”

The Aston announcement revealed that Furbatto's role will involve both trackside and factory operations, and he is due to be in place at the team “ahead of the 2022 season”.

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

Previous article

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

1h
2
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

1h
3
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

22h
4
MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

1h
5
Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

7min
Latest news
Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
F1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

7m
Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur
F1

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

25m
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
F1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

1h
How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
F1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

1h
Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test
F1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

17h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur French GP
Formula 1

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Formula 1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
1h
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
23h
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down

Latest news

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa's 2020 F1 struggles a "good exercise" in team growth - Vasseur

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.