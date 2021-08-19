Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles
Formula 1 News

Alpine calls on FIA "to be all over" rival F1 teams collaborating

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Alpine Formula 1 executive director Marcin Budkowski says his team expects the FIA "to be all over" rival teams collaborating on their 2022 car designs.

Alpine calls on FIA "to be all over" rival F1 teams collaborating

Last season Racing Point caused a stir when it arrived in winter testing in Barcelona with a car that looked a lot like the Mercedes from 2019, the team it bought a gearbox, power unit and other unlisted parts from.

Its midfield rivals were alarmed about the design of the RP20, with Alpine - then called Renault - leading the charge against the Silverstone outfit by filing protests after the Styrian, Hungarian and British Grands Prix, arguing Racing Point's rear brake ducts were illegally copied from Mercedes.

The protest was upheld, and Racing Point was docked 15 constructors' points and fined €400,000 after Silverstone. Renault initially appealed the decision before drawing a line under the matter.

In the wake of the Racing Point controversy, F1 tightened its rules on reverse engineering, banning the use of 3D cameras and complex software systems to copy rival designs.

But Alpine has called on the FIA to remain vigilant ahead of the massive 2022 regulation changes, which provide a lot of scope for teams to benefit from collaborating with their partner teams.

"Clearly going into 2022, a massive change in regulations, big development slope, lots of performance being gained on these cars, very green fresh set of regulations, the benefits you can get from collaboration, whether it's legal or less so, are massive," Budkowski said.

"And if there's a year where these kinds of collaborations can pay off, it's this year, for 2022.

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director, Alpine F1

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director, Alpine F1

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"So clearly, if there's a year where we expect the FIA to be really all over it, it's this year."

When asked if he was concerned a repeat of the Racing Point saga was possible or if he believed the FIA was now policing the matter sufficiently, Budkowski said it was a "difficult question" but admitted there was some concern.

"I don't know what's going on in other people's factories, and I don't know what level of scrutiny the FIA is putting on this," he explained.

"Us as an independent team, obviously we don't come under scrutiny of sharing anything with our competitors, because it would be against our own interests.

"The Formula 1 I think we'd all like to see is 10 teams or 11, or 12, in the future, that just fight each other mercilessly and are just there for their own sporting success.

"And from the moment that teams have a common interest in exchanging information, that's a problem, because it shouldn't be the case, you shouldn't be helping your competitors.

"So, there's a concern there but I can't say how much, I'm not going to accuse people because effectively I don't know. And I hope that there is nothing happening."

shares
comments
How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles

Previous article

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

5 h
2
Formula 1

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles

1 h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

1 d
4
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

2 h
5
IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

5 h
Latest news
Alpine calls on FIA "to be all over" rival F1 teams collaborating
F1

Alpine calls on FIA "to be all over" rival F1 teams collaborating

0m
How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles
F1

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles

1 h
Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
F1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

5 h
Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it
F1

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it

23 h
Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto
F1

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto

Aug 18, 2021
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

More
Filip Cleeren
How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles
Formula 1

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Trending Today

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Following the death of founder Colin Chapman, Team Lotus briefly revived before sliding towards oblivion – but what a glorious time this was, inducting Ayrton Senna into the pantheon of grand prix winners. DAMIEN SMITH describes the legendary team’s final seasons

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Plus

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021

Latest news

Alpine calls on FIA "to be all over" rival F1 teams collaborating
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine calls on FIA "to be all over" rival F1 teams collaborating

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Haas is keeping its head up amid its 2021 F1 struggles

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.