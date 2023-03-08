Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer Next / Haas went through tyres like "knife through butter" in Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Albon took risk with tyre performance for Bahrain GP points

Alex Albon pushed harder than he wanted and risked damaging his tyres as he fought his way to 10th place for Williams in the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon took risk with tyre performance for Bahrain GP points

After testing, Williams was regarded even by Albon himself as the slowest team in the 2023 field. However, over the race weekend the conditions, including a lack of wind, appeared to favour the car.

Albon sailed through Q1 in ninth place and was then left frustrated after front wing damage meant he couldn’t progress further, leaving him to start 15th.

In the race he rose to ninth place when Charles Leclerc stopped on track and triggered a VSC.

Albon pitted for tyres but only had a used set of softs left, and so was unable to hold off Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who was able to take a fresh set for the final stint.

"I was always fighting the whole race,” said Albon. “I was always pushing on out-laps. I was always having to push more than I wanted to, more than I should be doing to save the tyres.

“So for example, when Pierre was right behind me, I'm basically trying to save as much as I can. I know I'm damaging the tyres, I know I'm actually giving up performance later in the stint.

“But I have to do it just to keep him behind. He came at me so quickly. On the final one, I couldn't do anything. So to be fair, the fact that we're racing Alpines is a great sign.

“I had to use a used set on that final run. It helps when you have a new set, the warm-up and everything, you've got a bit more peak grip."

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW45

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW45

Photo by: Williams

Albon admitted he was racing cars he hadn’t expected to be able to fight with: "We had our elbows out. I enjoyed my overtake on Esteban [Ocon], I must say. But it was good. It was really fun out there."

Williams was running a low drag specification that gave Albon a boost on the straights, while making life harder for him in the corners.

"I had a very low downforce set-up this weekend," he said. "Even across the cars, we tried something. It was OK, it made it tricky out there, but we had the straightline speed and we knew it was going to be a racy car.

"We’ve seen it before in a few races last year. I felt like the last 10 laps was like every race last year. Nothing new."

Read Also:

Regarding future progress with the car, Albon added: "We need to assess our weaknesses, that’s the main thing. We know in terms of downforce level where there are advantages. We have kind of a different character to most people.

"We are slippery on the straights, and less quick on the corners. But we’re making it work, and I think we’ve got to do what’s good for our car right now.

"We still need to dial out some characteristic problems. That’s going to take possibly a little bit longer.

"But for now, the short term, we know where we can improve. There’s lap time there. We’re quick and stable."

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Haas went through tyres like "knife through butter" in Bahrain GP
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Haas went through tyres like "knife through butter" in Bahrain GP

Haas went through tyres like "knife through butter" in Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Haas went through tyres like "knife through butter" in Bahrain GP Haas went through tyres like "knife through butter" in Bahrain GP

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet" Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

WEC WEC
WEC Sebring Prologue

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg

Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg

INDY IndyCar
St. Pete

Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.