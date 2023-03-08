Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer
Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer thinks Aston Martin's impressive performance in Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix “was exactly the same” as when it raced there as Force India in 2014.
After the AMR23's promising testing pace raised eyebrows in the F1 paddock, Aston Martin confirmed its leap forward by taking third and sixth in the Bahrain GP with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
As Aston grabbed headlines by helping Alonso claim his first podium in two years, the Silverstone team's former chief Szafnauer was keen to point out the Bahrain result reminded him of the 2014 race.
In its Force India guise – with Szafnauer at the helm – Sergio Perez took third and Nico Hulkenberg fifth when Bahrain was the third round of the world championship.
“They made the jump. I mean, to be fair to them, it's always been a good and efficient team,” said Szafnauer, who left Aston Martin for Alpine at the start of 2022.
“Congratulations to them but I think Force India in 2014 were exactly the same: in about the same relative position, podium winning. I think [Perez] qualified fifth in 2014 and had really good race pace.
“I congratulate them for making the big step up from last year.”
While Szafnauer admitted Aston will be hard to catch for Alpine, he wanted to focus on the Enstone team's own deficit to the leaders to gauge its progress.
“What we've got to look at is how close we were relative to pole from last year,” he explained. “How close were we on race pace, and where could we have finished had we not had our operational issues relative to those: was it better than last year or not?
“Because what we need to do every year is catch up. Aston made huge improvements and we've got to catch them too.”
Podium: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1, Aldo Costa, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, third place and Sergio Perez, Force India
Photo by: Sutton Images
Alpine looked strong in Bahrain after an enigmatic pre-season test, but its race weekend was hampered by setbacks for both drivers.
Esteban Ocon qualified ninth, but his race unravelled through a trio of penalties, beginning with a five-second penalty for lining up incorrectly at the start, and he ultimately retired.
A poor qualifying for new signing Pierre Gasly saw him line up in last place, who admitted he had gone too aggressive on the set-up, but the Frenchman excelled in the race and climbed up to finish ninth, showing Alpine's potential.
It gives Szafnauer the belief that Alpine's aim to hang on to 2022's fourth-place finish is still on the cards despite Aston's surge.
“I think so, we still have to do that,” he said. “I can't remember where we were last year for the first race, but probably in a similar position.
“I think, last year, Alfa [Romeo] beat us here. Maybe even Haas beat us. Aston didn't, McLaren were close to us. So, although there are different competitors, we have to do what we did last year, and finish fourth and get closer to the top three.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
“This race was not a normal race for us, we usually don't make these operational mistakes. If we did have a normal race from ninth, I think Lance was just ahead of us. And the question to me is, if we had a normal race, could we have beaten them?
“I don't know that yet, but we've got to reflect on this and do better. It's not where we want to be, but I think we're capable of doing better.”
Related video
Red Bull: “Flattering” to see Aston Martin's resemblance to our F1 car
Albon took risk with tyre performance for Bahrain GP points
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin
Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin
Latest news
Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction
Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction
WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg
Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg
F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.