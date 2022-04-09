Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Australian GP poleman Leclerc summoned by F1 stewards Next / Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Albon disqualified from Australian GP qualifying

Alex Albon has been disqualified from qualifying for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix after his Williams car couldn't produce a large enough fuel sample.

By:
Albon disqualified from Australian GP qualifying

At the end of Q1, Albon parked his Williams on track in the final sector after hurriedly being told by his race engineer to stop the car immediately.

It soon transpired Albon's car was stopped because it was almost out of fuel, F1 cars having to produce at least a one litre fuel sample so the FIA can carry out its scrutineering checks after the session.

However, Albon was referred to the stewards after the FIA's technical team could only extract a 0.33 litre sample in parc ferme.

On Saturday evening, the stewards decided to exclude Albon from qualifying, meaning he will start Sunday's race from the back of the field.

The stewards' statement read: "After qualifying, Car 23 had insufficient fuel to yield the required one litre sample.

"Given this situation, Car 23 is not in compliance with the requirements of Article 6.5 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations.

"According to Art. 6.5.2 competitors must ensure that a one litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time. The procedure was followed however the one litre sample of fuel was unable to be taken.

"The stewards determine to apply the standard penalty for technical infringements. Therefore they took into account, that it shall be no defence to claim that no performance advantage was obtained.

"The stewards have received a request from Williams Racing to allow Car 23 to start the race. The stewards therefore grant permission for Car 23, Alex Albon to start the race."

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Albon had qualified in 16th after failing to get his tyres up to temperature on his final push lap, as a late red flag only gave drivers two minutes to cross the line from leaving the pitlane.

That meant Albon had to queue at the end of the pitlane to gain track position ahead of the green light, and Williams' head of vehicle performance Dave Robson believes that extended period out in the pitlane and the outlap "race" with fellow competitors may have contributed to Albon's lack of fuel.

"We could see a problem as he came towards the pitlane at the end of that lap where something wasn't quite right, so we opted to stop the car just to make sure we didn't damage anything," Robson explained ahead of the verdict.

"I think the fact that we had to go and queue at the end of the pitlane after the red flag to get that lap in meant that the outlap was then a lot more aggressive than we had planned.

"So, I think that's why we were a bit lower than we would've liked."

shares
comments

Related video

Australian GP poleman Leclerc summoned by F1 stewards
Previous article

Australian GP poleman Leclerc summoned by F1 stewards
Next article

Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific

Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc keeps Australian GP F1 pole after being cleared over in-lap time Australian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc keeps Australian GP F1 pole after being cleared over in-lap time

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point Australian GP
Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams More
Williams
Williams expected to be further off the pace after tricky F1 test Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Williams expected to be further off the pace after tricky F1 test

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked
Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Plus
Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.