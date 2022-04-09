Australian GP poleman Leclerc summoned by F1 stewards

Alfa Romeo rookie Zhou Guanyu and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda have also been called up for similar offences. Both Leclerc and Zhou’s transgressions occurred during Q1, while Tsunoda’s came in Q2.

Leclerc had enjoyed a strong run through the three qualifying sessions at Albert Park, taking third in Q1 and Q2 before pipping his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to pole with a brilliant final run in Q3.

The document from the stewards noted that the Ferrari driver was being called for an “alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and non-compliance with Race Director’s Event Notes 4, driving unnecessarily slowly on an in-lap at 16:09”.

The article concerned notes that “at no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person”.

Furthermore, the event notes issued by race director Niels Wittich each weekend confirm that drivers have to stay below a minimum lap time, and that’s what the drivers have been accused of failing to do.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The notes say: “In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on in laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane map. You will be informed of the maximum time after the first day of practice.”

In the past similar offences have earned a reprimand.

In 2019, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz Jr all received reprimands for driving too slowly in qualifying at the Italian GP, while Sergio Perez earned one following practice in Singapore.

Following its investigation, the stewards elected to take no further action against Leclerc.

Zhou was also cleared, but Tsunoda was handed a third reprimand of the season.