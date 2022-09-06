Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Piastri truth shows criticism of him in F1 contract saga was "unfair", says McLaren Next / Hamilton late in selecting right engine mode for Dutch GP restart
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

2022 F1 Italian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season keeps up its pace this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix on the 9-11 September.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Italian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The Monza race concludes a triple-header and the final leg of the European season, with Max Verstappen in a dominant position thanks to four consecutive wins in France, Hungary, Belgian and the Netherlands, which has seen him extend his championship lead to 109 points.

After a difficult Belgian GP, Mercedes bounced back to act as Verstappen’s closest challengers at Zandvoort, as the team continues to struggle to find consistent performance from its W13 F1 car.

Off the track, the driver market is set to take its latest twist following the F1 Contract Recognition Board hearing which ruled in favour of Oscar Piastri’s deal with McLaren, as Alpine looks to fill its vacant race seat for 2023.

Pierre Gasly is strongly tipped to switch to Alpine, but it appears the move hinges on Red Bull being able to slot in IndyCar driver Colton Herta at AlphaTauri, but he currently doesn’t fulfil the FIA F1 superlicence requirements.

The Italian GP marks the last F1 race for three weeks due to the cancelled Russian GP not being replaced on the calendar, with the series taking a breather until the Singapore GP on the 30 September-2 October.

Full 2022 Italian GP session timings

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Erik Junius

How can I watch the Italian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506
Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Italian GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Qualifying – 6:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Italian GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Italian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Italian GP

Monza is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 26 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, three degrees warmer than the Dutch GP last time out.

Most F1 Italian GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006)
Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)
Nelson Piquet: 4 wins (1980, 1983, 1986, 1987)

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Piastri truth shows criticism of him in F1 contract saga was "unfair", says McLaren
Previous article

Piastri truth shows criticism of him in F1 contract saga was "unfair", says McLaren
Next article

Hamilton late in selecting right engine mode for Dutch GP restart

Hamilton late in selecting right engine mode for Dutch GP restart
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Marc Marquez “suffering more than enjoying” Honda MotoGP test comeback Misano September testing
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “suffering more than enjoying” Honda MotoGP test comeback

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: I thought I had saved someone’s life Dutch GP
Formula 1

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: I thought I had saved someone’s life

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home race

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto has acknowledged his team must react at Monza after another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort and put on a good display for the Italian tifosi.

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends

Mercedes insists it is not taking it for granted that it can fight for wins at every Formula 1 race from now on, despite some recent strong showings.

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
23m
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
17 h
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.