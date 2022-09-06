2022 F1 Italian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The Monza race concludes a triple-header and the final leg of the European season, with Max Verstappen in a dominant position thanks to four consecutive wins in France, Hungary, Belgian and the Netherlands, which has seen him extend his championship lead to 109 points.

After a difficult Belgian GP, Mercedes bounced back to act as Verstappen’s closest challengers at Zandvoort, as the team continues to struggle to find consistent performance from its W13 F1 car.

Off the track, the driver market is set to take its latest twist following the F1 Contract Recognition Board hearing which ruled in favour of Oscar Piastri’s deal with McLaren, as Alpine looks to fill its vacant race seat for 2023.

Pierre Gasly is strongly tipped to switch to Alpine, but it appears the move hinges on Red Bull being able to slot in IndyCar driver Colton Herta at AlphaTauri, but he currently doesn’t fulfil the FIA F1 superlicence requirements.

The Italian GP marks the last F1 race for three weeks due to the cancelled Russian GP not being replaced on the calendar, with the series taking a breather until the Singapore GP on the 30 September-2 October.

Full 2022 Italian GP session timings

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Erik Junius

How can I watch the Italian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Italian GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Qualifying – 6:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Italian GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Italian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Italian GP

Monza is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 26 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, three degrees warmer than the Dutch GP last time out.

Most F1 Italian GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006)

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Nelson Piquet: 4 wins (1980, 1983, 1986, 1987)