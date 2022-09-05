Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch Grand Prix Review Next / Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull camp

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has indicated that Pierre Gasly won’t be released to join Alpine unless “exciting talent” Colton Herta is granted a superlicence.

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull camp

Red Bull has agreed in principle to let Gasly go to Alpine as a replacement for the departing Fernando Alonso, freeing up a slot at AlphaTauri.

Horner has suggested that Herta is the only choice to replace Gasly, and that Red Bull won’t release the Frenchman if the IndyCar star is not able to take up the seat – which would leave Alpine searching for another driver.

The challenge is that Herta is not eligible for a superlicence under the current points system, and rival team bosses have indicated that the FIA should stick to the rules and not make an exception for force majeure.

More significantly F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed to Autosport that he also takes that line, and he is keen to see that the process is respected.

Domenicali discussed the Herta matter with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Zandvoort last weekend.

Horner confirmed that he sees Herta as a potential future Red Bull driver should he prove his worth at AlphaTauri.

“I think he's an exciting talent,” he said when asked about Herta's potential by Autosport. “He's a younger American guy that's been a standout talent in the US, so it'll be very interesting to see how he performs in F1.

“And F1 obviously is growing in popularity in the US market at the moment, and to have a successful US driver could be very interesting. It could be interesting for us, in the longer term.

“I mean, we've got contracts with our existing drivers, but AlphaTauri or Toro Rosso, they've produced a great stable of drivers for us to draw upon, whether it be Sebastian [Vettel] or Max [Verstappen] or Daniel [Ricciardo] over the years.”

Red Bull is not inclined to let Gasly leave to Alpine before it can snap up Herta

Red Bull is not inclined to let Gasly leave to Alpine before it can snap up Herta

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Regarding the superlicence situation Horner said: “I think that’s an FIA issue, we just need clarity for what is the situation regarding driver points, which hopefully will come sooner rather than later. Because that plays a key role obviously in the driver merry-go-round.

“Obviously in terms of clarification on points for a driver looking to come into F1, you’ve got to know that you’ve got options, and if that option isn’t there, then the other triggers are not going to come into play.”

Asked if there was an alternative to Herta, Horner said: “I think Pierre is doing a good job within AlphaTauri. So I don't think there will be a desire to change if there wasn't an interesting option available.”

Red Bull’s best-placed protege in the 2022 FIA F2 championship is Liam Lawson, who currently lies fifth and is close to qualifying for a superlicence. He recently completed an FP1 session with AlphaTauri at Spa.

Read Also:

Intriguingly Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko had a meeting with F2 champion elect Felipe Drugovich on Saturday at Zandvoort.

The Brazilian is not affiliated to any F1 team and could be a surprise choice if Red Bull does decide to look outside its own programme. His name has also been linked with an AlphaTauri FP1 outing at his home race in Interlagos.

However, when asked by Autosport if Red Bull had an interest in Drugovich Marko said: “We are not talking to him.”

Marko also met with F2 racer Enzo Fittipaldi, accompanied by his brother and Haas reserve driver Pietro, at Zandvoort.

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch Grand Prix Review
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch Grand Prix Review
Next article

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear"

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz Dutch GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
Domenicali: F1 must respect superlicence rules on Herta
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 must respect superlicence rules on Herta

Why F1 team bosses want FIA to respect superlicence rules with Herta
Formula 1

Why F1 team bosses want FIA to respect superlicence rules with Herta

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Latest news

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: I thought I had saved someone’s life
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: I thought I had saved someone’s life

Carlos Sainz vented his frustration over his penalty for an unsafe release during a late pitstop in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix as he felt he "had saved someone's life".

De Vries to take Vettel's F1 seat for Italian GP FP1 session
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries to take Vettel's F1 seat for Italian GP FP1 session

Nyck de Vries will take over Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin Formula 1 seat for the opening free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza.

Why Porsche's Red Bull F1 plans appear dead in the water
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Porsche's Red Bull F1 plans appear dead in the water

For months it had been an open secret that Red Bull and Porsche would be tying up for a joint Formula 1 venture for the new engine rules era in 2026.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
36m
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.