Leclerc gets Sauber FP1 outings Ferrari Formula 1 junior Charles Leclerc will drive for Sauber in four free practice sessions this season 1504263965 F1

Alonso denies making Honda quit threat Fernando Alonso has rubbished suggestions that he has threatened to leave McLaren if it is forced to stick with Honda for the 2018 Formula 1 season 1504261694 F1

Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in practice Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Valtteri Bottas to the fastest time in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza 1504258443 F1

Penalties for both Red Bulls and Sainz Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will both definitely take Italian Grand Prix grid penalties, as will Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz Jr 1504258086 F1

Massa targeting Formula E after F1 Williams driver Felipe Massa says he will move to Formula E if he does not extend his stay in Formula 1 next season 1504257885 F1

Force India outlines new rules for its drivers The Force India Formula 1 team has outlined its new code of conduct for drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez following their Belgian Grand Prix collisions 1504255217 F1

Rossi needs 30 to 40 days' rest after leg break Valentino Rossi will need to rest for "30 to 40 days" according to the doctor that operated on the MotoGP rider's broken leg in the early hours of Friday morning 1504264205 MotoGP

Bottas beats Hamilton in second practice Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time in second practice for the Italian Grand Prix 1504272875 F1

Promoted: The harness that is changing motorsport safety Accidents registering in excess of 70G are now increasingly survivable, thanks to more stringent harness standards 1504137600 Performance

Why Ford must return to the WRC Fords compete in the World Rally Championship, but Ford itself is shying away. For the good of its reputation, and Sebastien Ogier, it needs to become a proper player again 1504137600 WRC

F1's big 2017 weakness is exposed again Formula 1's flawed move to bigger tyres and more downforce was more exposed than ever at Spa, where its lack of 'edge' compared starkly to MotoGP at Silverstone 1504137600 F1

The club racer who launched a racewear revolution Racewear brand walero has unconventional roots, but founder Fiona James is onto a good thing 1504051200 Performance

Has F1's new owner made a difference in its first year? One year ago, Liberty Media took charge of Formula 1. What has it achieved? And more to the point, what is it building towards? 1504051200 F1

What Vettel's surprise means for the F1 driver market Sebastian Vettel's latest contract takes one of the major players out of the driver market equation for some time. But there's still plenty to be resolved for next season and beyond 1504051200 F1

