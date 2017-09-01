Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

McLaren's Fernando Alonso will take a 35-place engine change grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix to boost his hopes at the next race in Singapore.

The Japanese manufacturer has updated the internal combustion engine in a bid to boost power, with only Alonso receiving the new unit.

Honda has fitted a seventh ICE, seventh MGU-K, ninth turbocharger, ninth MGU-H, sixth energy store and fifth control electronics.

It plans to run 'spec 3.7' in first practice only before switching back to an older spec unit - the one Alonso raced at Spa - for the remainder of the weekend.

Honda wants to use the session to test performance but then save mileage for the next race at Singapore as it is a track where it feels a strong result is possible.

By fitting the engine for one session at Monza, it enables the outfit to take the penalties for this race, where it expects to struggle, rather than Singapore.

To ensure Honda has enough time to change the engine before second practice, there is a chance Alonso will end FP1 earlier than normal.