F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates

As Formula 1 heads to Australia for the third round, there have been plenty of talking points in the week running up to it.

With Red Bull having taken almost the maximum number of points from the first two races, teams are looking into how they can stop the charge. Aston Martin are looking to evaluate wing choices to see if it can counter the top speed of Red Bull, while

Further down the grid, Williams are pleased to be the second most improved team of 2023, while Williams team principal James Vowles said the team has got its "spark" back.

The race in Australia will be McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's first one at home, and despite poor results from the team, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says that Piastri is making "really strong progress" in the team.