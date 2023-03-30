Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Illness in Jeddah made me feel like “lung missing” Next / Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings"
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Carlos Sainz has outlined the specific problems hurting Ferrari’s early 2023 Formula 1 form, after the Italian squad conducted a detailed analysis of its poor Bahrain and Saudi Arabia showings.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

After winning two of the opening three races in 2022 before going on to be well beaten by Red Bull in that campaign, Ferrari’s 2023 season has started badly in comparison – with Sainz’s fourth place at the Bahrain season-opener the team’s best result so far.

It currently sits fourth in the constructors’ standings – behind Aston Martin and Mercedes in trailing Red Bull – and has encountered the worst reliability headaches of any of the leading squads.

Ferrari’s poor start to 2023 follows its decision to alter the SF-23’s aerodynamic profile in a bid to match Red Bull’s straight-line prowess, which its F1-75 2022 car could not in the first season of F1’s new ground effects era.

But this has come at the expense of peak downforce levels on the SF-23, and so it consequentially struggles more in the corners compared to its predecessor.

When asked to explain what he and team-mate Charles Leclerc are feeling behind the wheel regarding Ferrari’s early 2023 issues by Autosport, Sainz replied: “Honestly our analysis from the first few races is [that] there’s no fundamental issue with the car, it’s just a very peaky car – a very unpredictable car in the race.

“[It] eats the tyres quite a lot. So, it’s just [that] we need to improve our package.

“It’s just too peaky and we need to find a way to calm it down a bit, which is what also makes the car difficult in the race.

“The good thing is that everyone knows it. We know it in the track, they know it in Maranello and the good thing is that Ferrari has this man power, this capacity to react.

“If we all push in the same direction, I’m convinced this team can turn it around. Not in a short period of time, but in a medium period of time.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz also said he was “just waiting to see if the upgrades improve the feeling” of the SF-23 – particularly concerning the tyre degradation struggles it rather starkly displayed compared to its opposition in the Bahrain and Jeddah races.

“[Upgrades would hopefully] improve how we are able to race with the car because at the moment we are very limited – we cannot race people too much because the car is difficult in dirty air,” Sainz added, speaking in the Albert Park paddock ahead of the Australian GP.

“We eat the tyres so it doesn’t allow you to push in the race to overtake people or we need to tyre manage a lot.

“This means in the race you are a bit stuck – you cannot play around too much.

“We know exactly where our weakness is and hopefully this will improve and allow us a bit more flexibility.”

Read Also:

Although Sainz currently leads Leclerc 20-6 in points accrued in 2023 – they are currently fourth and eighth respectively in the drivers’ standings – he has failed to match the Monegasque’s qualifying speed and results in the only area it seems where Ferrari can really bother Red Bull.

This has evoked memories of Sainz’s tricky time getting up to speed with the F1-75 a year ago, but he insisted the situations are in fact not comparable.

“In a way, I miss 2022 because at least we knew I had a car under my belt that was able to win races and pole positions,” he explained. “This year, the feeling of the car is a bit better – especially in the races.

“I’m not struggling with anything in particular on the driving side, it’s that I haven’t put together any good laps yet, any good qualifying laps.

“I haven’t done a good job in quali. The races, I’ve done pretty much what the car can do right now, which is not a lot.”

shares
comments

Verstappen: Illness in Jeddah made me feel like “lung missing”

Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings"
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

FIA clamps down on F1 teams pitwall celebrations

FIA clamps down on F1 teams pitwall celebrations

Formula 1
Australian GP

FIA clamps down on F1 teams pitwall celebrations FIA clamps down on F1 teams pitwall celebrations

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Formula 1

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Latest news

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

F1 Formula 1

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.