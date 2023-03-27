Subscribe
Previous / Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply Next / Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Vowles: Williams F1 team has got its "spark" back again

Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles says there's a "spark" at the team after implementing the first changes which will take it in a fresh direction.

By:
Vowles: Williams F1 team has got its "spark" back again

Williams is a team in transition after years of chronic underinvestment, and as part of its overhaul, owner Dorilton Capital appointed Vowles to replace outgoing team boss Jost Capito in January.

Vowles, Mercedes' former Mercedes head of strategy, has the unenviable task of turning the team's fortunes around.

Williams placed last in the 2022 championship, its fourth time at the bottom in six seasons, and has been languishing in the bottom three every year since 2018.

But after his first few weeks at the helm, Vowles feels the historic Grove team has been injected with fresh energy.

"The best word I could use is ‘spark’," Vowles said. "There's a spark and it's fascinating to see. There are shoulders lifted, there’s heads held high now, there is really direction that they can see where we're going and how we're moving forward.

"It’s a team clearly that have had a tremendously difficult winter and difficult few years even prior to that. But they can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel and direction we're going in."

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW45

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW45

Photo by: Williams

With Capito, technical director FX Demaison and head of aerodynamics David Wheater also left Williams.

While those key technical roles remain vacant for now, Vowles already explained he would take his time to put in place a proper structure to take the team forward in the long term, even if that meant sacrificing progress this year.

Instead, Vowles' first major play was to appoint a chief operating officer, hiring Canadian Frederic Brousseau to oversee the organisation's planning and operations.

Brousseau brings vast experience from the aerospace industry after over 20 years at jet engine builder Pratt & Whitney Canada, where he rose through the ranks to become a vice president.

Read Also:

Expanding on his first high-profile hire, Vowles said: "A Formula 1 car is circa 15,000 components that have to be built, produced and fit together within the space of a few weeks.

"To get that properly done, you need an amount of planning across all of your organisation and that's really what he brings to the table.

"He's done that at Pratt & Whitney, he's been there for over 20 years, he has a good experience and good knowledge about how to bring thousands of people – in our case, hundreds – together in a key clinch moment.

"And especially under the cost cap; the more efficient you can be at doing that, the more money that's available to develop the car later."

"I think it's a key element of every aspect of the team."

Meanwhile Vowles continues his search to attract technical talent, with current members of the team's technical departments filling in until a new tech director and head of aero have been found.

"Going forward, there's a technical leadership where at the moment, I have lots of people standing in and doing a great job, but we need to supplement them with good experience from industry," he acknowledged.

shares
comments

Related video

Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
More
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Red Bull: “Flattering” to see Aston Martin's resemblance to our F1 car

Red Bull: “Flattering” to see Aston Martin's resemblance to our F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Red Bull: “Flattering” to see Aston Martin's resemblance to our F1 car Red Bull: “Flattering” to see Aston Martin's resemblance to our F1 car

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

INDY IndyCar

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.