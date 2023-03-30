Perez: Red Bull no longer a one-car F1 operation
Sergio Perez feels he has the full support of Red Bull Racing for his Formula 1 title quest, suggesting the team has moved away from being a one-car operation.
With Red Bull's new RB19 proving to be the class of the field this year, the championship battle already looks set to be a straight head-to-head between Perez and Max Verstappen.
The potential for that fight to get quite intense was made obvious at the recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when Perez edged out his team-mate in the scrap for the win. But their battle was somewhat overshadowed by radio discussions regarding how hard to push.
While Red Bull has long been viewed as a team that revolved itself around Verstappen, Perez feels that things are different at the squad now. That he has every opportunity he needs to gun for the crown.
Asked ahead of the Australian Grand Prix if he felt he had the tools necessary to beat Verstappen, Perez said: "I fully believe [that]. Certainly when I came to the team, things were very different. Basically, they were just going racing with two cars because they had to.
"I can say now that I really feel part of the team. I really feel like I have my place, and I am well respected. And I think that's something good to have as a driver.
"I really believe that I have the full support of the team as much as Max does, and that I will have every opportunity to win the championship as much as Max."
Perez's hopes of winning the title this year are further boosted by the fact that the RB19 appears to suit his driving style much better than last year's RB18.
During 2022, Perez's form fell away as the development path the team took in reducing weight from its challenger meant the car's handling shifted away from his preferences.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
"Certainly, I feel more comfortable in the car," he explained. "I think we also learned quite a bit on which direction we took last year, not just the car itself, but also with how we set it up and how we tried to compensate for the weaknesses that it was giving me. We were just taking performance out of the car."
Perez said the early impressions from running the RB19 were that he and Verstappen were happy with how it handled and were both asking for similar things in terms of its development direction.
He added: "[Now] we have got a very strong car, a very strong package, and a car that I feel comfortable with. It's a car that I'm working well with. I also believe that with the direction we're taking with the development, I can get the most out of it.
"I think that's important to be able to stay in the fight throughout the season: to have a car that you can be competitive, whatever conditions you are in.
"Certainly, last year, when we started developing the car, or basically when we put the car on a diet, basically that suited more Max and the gap just widened up.
"I believe that at the moment, we are asking for the same things. In these first races, we've been very, very close together on balance and asking for a similar sort of balance. So, in that regard, it's a good thing for now."
Additional reporting by Adam Cooper
Martin Whitaker: From working with Senna to running the Saudi Arabian GP
F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso
Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself
Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull’s biggest F1 adversary is now itself
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for F1’s 2023 hopes for a real title fight
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole
Why Red Bull’s F1 dominance is not just down to aero
Why Red Bull’s F1 dominance is not just down to aero Why Red Bull’s F1 dominance is not just down to aero
Mercedes: Not realistic to be beating Red Bull this F1 season
Mercedes: Not realistic to be beating Red Bull this F1 season Mercedes: Not realistic to be beating Red Bull this F1 season
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty
Latest news
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations
Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations
Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties
Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.