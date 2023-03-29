Williams: Second most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"
Williams head of vehicle dynamics Dave Robson says it was a "nice surprise" for the team to start 2023 as Formula 1's second most improved team behind Aston Martin.
Williams languished at the bottom of the 2022 championship and arrived at last month's Bahrain pre-season test with caution, playing down any hopes it would be able to move up the grid after a winter spent in limbo.
But in Bahrain the team's lead driver Alex Albon grabbed a point after reaching Q2. While neither he or rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant managed to escape Q1 in Saudi Arabia, Albon only missed the cut-off by a tenth.
Williams still remains among the favourites to finish bottom in 2023, but its early pace looked promising, especially for a team that has operated without a technical director or head of aerodynamics since December following the departure of FX Demaison and David Wheater.
"Yeah, we came out of the test thinking we were better than we were last year, but maybe still as pretty much one of the slower cars," Robson said when asked by Autosport if his team's early pace has been surprising.
"Bahrain was generally a bit of a surprise. [Jeddah], thinking that the circuit here would suit us a bit more, it's probably slightly less of a surprise.
"But it's still early days. People seem quite up and down as far as I can see, session by session and even in qualifying, it looked like team-mates in the same car were quite up and down, so it's probably still a bit early by the moment.
"It's all going well, it was a nice surprise in Bahrain and long may it continue."
Alex Albon, Williams FW45
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Robson explained Williams has been able to find significant gains compared to last year's FW44, with one particular goal to make the car less of a one-trick pony.
The Grove team's 2022 car lacked downforce, but its inherent low-drag characteristic allowed it to flourish at high-speed, low-downforce circuits, with Albon stand-in Nyck de Vries' ninth place at Monza a particular highlight.
"We've made good progress because we knew when the last year's car came out, it had some particular weaknesses," Robson said.
"Throughout last year and into this year we've worked on those, and I think they probably yielded a reasonable step up in performance.
"We did see quite a lot of it on FW44. It was obviously quite poor at the start of the year and it did get better.
"I think we managed to take another step at the start of this year. That said, of course, we've only been to two circuits, so I'm sure there'll be others where that improvement is less evident."
Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
Aston Martin to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply
Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply
Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Latest news
Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023
Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023 Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023
F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates
F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates
F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned?
F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned? F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned?
F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso
F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.