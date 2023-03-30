Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings"
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says the Mercedes W14’s cockpit is “too close to the front” of the car causing him to “really struggle” with the “worst feelings” when driving.
While the team has solved the porpoising and bouncing that underlined its 2022 fall to third, the fixes have exposed an underlying ground-effects concept that fundamentally lacks performance.
As a result, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff announced after only qualifying in the Bahrain season-opener that the team would change its design philosophy.
Hamilton has now pinpointed further weaknesses with the W14, including the front-biased cockpit position that makes the car “harder to predict”.
After highlighting how ‘pointy’ the front axle of the W13 was, he said of the 2023 successor: “If you look at the past, I've always enjoyed an oversteering car.
“I don't know if people know, but we sit closer to the front wheels than all the other drivers. Our cockpit is too close to the front.
“When you're driving, you feel like you're sitting on the front wheels, which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you're driving a car.
“What that does is it just really changes the attitude of the car and how you perceive its movement.
“It makes it harder to predict compared to when you're further back and you're sitting closer, more centre. It's just something I really struggle with.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hamilton added that the aerodynamic traits of the car exacerbated his discomfort - the downforce placed either too far to the front to leave the rear axle unstable under braking or vice versa.
He continued: “On top of that, we have an aero characteristic, which is too forwards rather than being rear sat down as you begin to turn and coming off the brakes then moving rearward.
“Or the other way around: we have one that's very forwards, very much on the nose early on and then shifts later on.
“So, it's doing the opposite of what we want and that's what we trying to fix.”
The seven-time title winner implied the team had knowingly leaned towards these traits when conceiving the car, but he would have intervened had it known how it would feel to drive.
He said: “I listen to the team and that was a direction that they said that we should go. Had I known the feeling that I would have in it, it wouldn't have happened.
“It has to change for the future. 100%.”
As a result of struggles with car handling that meant he did not “feel connected”, Hamilton (seventh) was outqualified in Saudi Arabia by team-mate George Russell (third).
Now, ahead of the Australian round, he attributed that dissatisfaction to more specific suspension set-up tweaks made during a race weekend that better-suited Russell.
He said: “There's one specific thing we can change in the suspension, which you have to do on a Friday night [after practice]… you can't change it for the rest of the weekend.
“You're basically rolling the dice. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
“I've done it in the past, sometimes it hasn't worked and sometimes it has.
“It worked great for George, and he did a great job. The thing that I was lacking in the race was a lot of front end, which that set-up gives you."
Related video
Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis
Martin Whitaker: From working with Senna to running the Saudi Arabian GP
Latest news
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations
Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations
Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties
Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.