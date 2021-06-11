Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Extreme E News

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

By:

McLaren insists that its efforts to get back to winning ways in Formula 1 will not be disrupted by its decision to join Extreme E next year.

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

The Woking-based team announced on Friday that it would be joining the fledgling all-electric SUV off-road racing series from the start of 2022.

But, with the squad chasing its first F1 win since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix, McLaren CEO Zak Brown was absolutely clear that the decision to join Extreme E was only made once it was convinced there would be no negative impact on its grand prix aspirations.

Brown said that the limited resources and personnel needed to compete in Extreme E had won McLaren over in convincing it that there would be no drain on its other motorsport efforts.

"The way you transport the vehicles, and the limited size of the teams, are certainly not organisationally very disruptive," said Brown.

"We have a filter, if you like, when we look at new racing series. It has to be commercially viable, it has to fit our brand and has to deliver new fans.

"It has to be attractive to our commercial partners and it can't be disruptive to our F1 team.

"It needs to be additive to our F1 team, and we need to feel we can be competitive. Extreme E ticked every single one of those boxes."

Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for 2019 Indy 500 with McLaren

Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for 2019 Indy 500 with McLaren

Photo by: Motorsport Images

McLaren said that its achievement in becoming a race winner in IndyCar alongside its F1 efforts had given it the conviction that an Extreme E assault would not hurt other parts of its business.

"Definitely our success in IndyCar, on and off the track, has raised our confidence that we can compete in multiple series competitively," he said.

"It certainly validated that if we approach things in the right way, being well thought out and properly financed, that they can be successful and again be additive to our F1 efforts.

"I think it's one of the reasons why we've not made a decision on other series [like Formula E and World Endurance Championship]. It's let's do one step at a time, let's make sure we can digest what we bite off."

Brown also said that lessons learned from its troubled Indy 500 effort in 2019 - when Fernando Alonso dramatically failed to qualify - have also been taken on board when it comes to being strict about what categories it commits to.

"Certainly we can't get ourselves in a situation which I got us into in 2019, where I think I did bite off a little bit more than I could chew," he explained. "We saw the result in Indianapolis.

"As I tell everyone at the factory, mistakes are OK, just don't make the same one twice. So I'm certainly going to be very cautious and deliberate, when adding to the McLaren Racing portfolio, that it's something I feel we can digest and do properly."

McLaren has signed an agreement with Formula E to give it the option of joining the series for when the new rules are introduced in 2022-23, but has yet to make a decision over whether it will in fact race in the category.

shares
comments
McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

Previous article

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1d
3
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

2h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

21h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

13min
Latest news
McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
EXTE

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

1h
McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
EXTE

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

1h
Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA
EXTE

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

Jun 1, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus
EXTE

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Jun 1, 2021
Ganassi team boss wary of “knee-jerk” changes to Extreme E format
EXTE

Ganassi team boss wary of “knee-jerk” changes to Extreme E format

May 30, 2021
Latest videos
Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights 11:38
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff
Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Extreme E

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Trending Today

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022
WRC WRC

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Latest news

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
Extreme E Extreme E

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Extreme E Extreme E

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA
Extreme E Extreme E

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus
Extreme E Extreme E

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.