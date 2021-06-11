Tickets Subscribe
Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review
WRC News

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022

By:

Hybrid systems are expected to be utilised on every stage of World Rally Championship events next year with several strategies on offer to teams, as more details of WRC's hybrid future emerge.

The WRC will usher in new Rally1 regulations next year which will see all-new faster cars constructed with a plug-in 100kW hybrid system and a much tougher safety cell to protect the driver and co-driver.

Introducing hybrid to the WRC has been a key part in ensuring Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, through M-Sport, will remain in the series for the next three years. All three outfits have been testing their new cars, complete with the Compact Dynamics-designed hybrid system, in recent weeks.

Teams have been given outlines as to how the system will be used next year, although the full details are yet to be confirmed.

Now FIA Rally Director Yves Matton has shed some more light on the use of hybrid, confirming to Autosport that it will be used on road sections and on every stage in bursts.

Drivers won't be able to deploy the extra power through a button, as previously seen in Formula 1, but teams will be offered a number of strategies for using the extra power during each stage through software programmes.

"We have the main principles. Mainly it will be used on some road sections in full electric mode," Matton told Autosport.

"It will be used at the start of the stage, also where you will have both hybrid and the internal combustion engine giving you full power, and then under conditions it will be used in the stage to bring in some performance to the car following different programmes that you will be able to fine-tune.

Hyundai hybrid Rally1

Hyundai hybrid Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

"You will not have a button to use the power, it will be more a software and under conditions you will have the power.

"You will have a number of different strategies that you will be able to choose but the driver will not be able to set up the strategies by themselves. The system we are working on is for all the stages."

Matton has been encouraged by the feedback from the Rally1 car tests undertaken by the teams and is confident that despite some induced delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, WRC's new era will kick off on time at the Monte-Carlo Rally in January 2022.

"It is going quite well - all the manufacturers have been able to test their new cars in proper conditions, mainly on rough gravel, because they want to test the car in the worst conditions to see what is wrong," Matton added.

"The feedback we have had back is positive from the drivers and the teams. There is still a lot to do for sure, but we have several months until now and the first event in Monte Carlo to be ready.

"It is very interesting to start this new era with Rally1 car, which will be faster with this hybrid system, but also a completely new safety cell.

"We are a bit late, but what we see now with the positive tests we will be able to commit to the new cars in Monte Carlo and ready to start in 2022."

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

