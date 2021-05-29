Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times Next / Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
Extreme E / Ocean X-Prix Qualifying report

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

By:

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez stormed the combined qualifying times for Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team ahead of the second Extreme E round in Senegal.

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

The French-Spanish pair carried a fine 4.239s advantage over from the Saturday morning session on the four-mile beach course.

Times would prove almost invariably slower in the afternoon shootout as the sand ruts grew deeper.

That meant Loeb and Gutierrez returned a stint of 10m57.567s, a little over 10s adrift of their morning pace, but they remained the only duo to dip under the 11-minute barrier.

The fifth of the nine teams to take to the circuit, Gutierrez handed over to Loeb and the nine-time World Rally Champion proved characteristically smooth behind the wheel.

He crossed the line with a massive 27.58s in hand over the drivers of Rosberg X Racing, affording the team the inside grid position for the first semi-final on Sunday morning.

Inaugural Saudi Arabia event winner RXR eventually managed to recover second in the combined times, having benefited from a morning penalty for Abt Cupra when official series reserve racer Jutta Kleinschmidt entered the driver changeover area before her temporary team-mate Mattias Ekstrom had come to a stop and hit neutral.

RXR duo Johan Krisotffersson and Molly Taylor secured the position despite a massive moment for Taylor, when the rear axle was flicked up into the air and then the car nosedived, forcing the Australian to divert well off line to recover.

Abt Cupra secured the final position in the first semi-final as Ekstrom and 2001 Dakar Rally winner Kleinschmidt - replacing the sickness-sidelined Claudia Hurtgen - recorded the second fastest time of the afternoon but fell back due to the earlier penalty.

Jutta Kleinschmidt /Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Jutta Kleinschmidt /Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Kleinschmidt was another driver forced into evasive action when the rear of her car took flight and the Odyssey 21 crashed back down on its bump stops. She was also briefly delayed at the driver changeover when her HANS device caught.

With Kevin Hansen filling in for the absent Jenson Button, JBXE was the first team into the second semi-final courtesy of his and team-mate Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky’s smooth runs.

An early bath in Saudi, when Veloce Racing driver Stephane Sarrazin rolled and terminally damaged the car’s roll cage, meant the pace of the Frenchman and team-mate Jamie Chadwick was subdued.

A “low-risk” strategy and opting for a different racing line to their similarly conservative morning efforts meant they ended the day fifth fastest in the combined times, but seventh in the afternoon run only.

The ART Grand Prix-supported entry will be joined in the second semi-final by the rebranded Xite Energy Racing squad, formerly Hispano Suiza, with the trouble-free but unremarkable exploits of Oliver Bennett and Cristina Giampaoli Zonca suffice to progress into the heat.

A torrid start to life in Extreme E for Chip Ganassi Racing continued as the American outfit missed out on the semi-final due to a protracted car shutdown during Kyle LeDuc’s run.

The rapid American was first in the car and flying from the off with a win-or-bust style to extract a 6.3s margin over any other driver at the time of his lap. But a heavy landing appeared to trigger a full shutdown and LeDuc was forced to exit the car and hit an external reset button at a cost of almost four minutes.

Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

He finally resumed in similarly speedy fashion to claw back 12s but he and team-mate Sara Price were effectively already eliminated from the semi-final battles.

Andretti United meanwhile hit more trouble. Timmy Hansen’s morning car reset was compounded by set-up alterations that appeared not to suit either him or stablemate Catie Munnings, leaving them down in eighth.

Double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr and his co-owned Acciona Sainz team walked away in last after a morning water pump failure for the powertrain cooling package.

The car was repaired in time for the afternoon shootout, where he and Laia Sanz snared the sixth fastest time. But with no morning banker laps, they were out of contention.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

Previous article

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

Next article

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Event Ocean X-Prix
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

6h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

8h
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

2d
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

5h
Latest news
Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
EXTE

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

3h
Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team
EXTE

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

4h
Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times
EXTE

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

8h
Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in
EXTE

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in

May 28, 2021
Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in new pitstop rules
EXTE

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in new pitstop rules

May 28, 2021
Latest videos
Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights 11:38
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights

More
Matt Kew
Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

Latest news

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
Extreme E Extreme E

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E Extreme E

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times
Extreme E Extreme E

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.