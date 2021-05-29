Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in Next / Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E / Ocean X-Prix News

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

By:

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez guided the Extreme E team of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to the top of the morning qualifying times in Senegal.

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

The X44 duo headed an entertaining shootout as official reserve driver Jutta Kleinschmidt stepped in and starred for Abt Cupra and the Chip Ganassi Racing entry finally showed its speed.

X44 was the sixth team out on the four-mile beach front course near to Lac Rose, with Loeb taking the start for the two-lap qualifying run.

A rule change for Senegal means that drivers have to alternate for each session, so Gutierrez will be first in for the afternoon qualifying run before handing back to Loeb for the first semi-final. Should X44 progress to the overall final, Gutierrez will take the race start.

With Loeb setting the fastest opening sector of the morning sprint before handing over to rapid spare-time orthodontist Gutierrez, the pair combined for a 10m47.289s effort.

That gave the French-Spanish duo a 4.239s cushion over the Chip Ganassi Racing entrant, with Gutierrez’s run largely to thank for holding off the wild performance of Kyle Leduc.

The American driver, responsible for two massive crashes for the team during the maiden round in Saudi Arabia in April, caught huge air over the crests and took out a camera on his way to setting the fastest individual lap by some 4s over Loeb.

Although team-mate Sara Price was solid rather than remarkable when she started the car, the CGR entry finished runner-up ahead of the Abt Cupra entry.

After contracting a stomach bug on Friday and running slowest in practice, Claudia Hurtgen was sidelined for Saturday and replaced by central reserve driver Jutta Kleinschmidt.

The 58-year-old, who in 2021 marks 20 years since she became the first and so far only female to win the Dakar Rally, flew on her run to move into provisional pole.

Claudia Hurtgen, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Alongside team-mate and double DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom, the pair were comfortably quickest by 4.2s before X44 and CGR shuffled the outfit down the order.

However, the squad remains was knocked down to fourth for their 40s driver change over, with Kleinschmidt adjudged to have entered the active pitlane before Ekstrom had stopped and switched the car to neutral.

Saudi Arabia event winner Rosberg X Racing, which combines Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, recorded a tame effort to run fourth ahead of JBXE Racing - with Kevin Hansen replacing team founder Jenson Button alongside Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky for Senegal.

Fresh from W Series testing at Anglesey, Jamie Chadwick set her first competitive Extreme E lap following the rollover for Veloce Racing co-driver Stephane Sarrazin in Saudi Arabia that terminally damaged the car’s roll cage when it was punctured by a radio aerial.

Both drivers were off the pace to land the sixth-best time, while Oliver Bennett thumbed the pit limiter and briefly slowed. He and fellow Hispano Suiza runner Christine Giampaoli Zonca were seventh as a result.

The Acciona Sainz team of double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr looked a dead cert to be in contention for the lead after an early flying run.

But the team were knocked out when Laia Sanz suffered a car failure. She endured a heavy landing that brought the Odyssey 21 to a halt. After a reset she continued briefly before stopping again for a retirement.

That was immediately followed by a similar problem for the Andretti United entry. With 2019 World Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen at the wheel, he had a series big jumps and slowed.

But following a full power cycle for a delay of 3m18s, he was able to finish the lap and hand over to team-mate Catie Munnings, the pair ending up only eighth fastest.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in

Previous article

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in

Next article

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Event Ocean X-Prix
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

6h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

8h
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

2d
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

5h
Latest news
Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
EXTE

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

3h
Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team
EXTE

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

4h
Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times
EXTE

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

8h
Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in
EXTE

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in

May 28, 2021
Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in new pitstop rules
EXTE

Sainz wants Extreme E to consider age and size in new pitstop rules

May 28, 2021
Latest videos
Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights 11:38
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights

More
Matt Kew
Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

Latest news

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
Extreme E Extreme E

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E Extreme E

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal Extreme E qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times
Extreme E Extreme E

Hamilton's X44 team quickest in opening Extreme E Senegal qualifying times

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt driver Hurtgen out of Senegal XE round with virus, Kleinschmidt to sub in

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.