Marquez: Vinales "right to be angry" after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo branded his MotoGP Italian Grand Prix pole “one of my best laps of all time” and dedicated it to seriously injured Moto3 racer Jason Dupasquier.

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

The 19-year-old Swiss rider Dupasquier is in a “very serious condition” in hospital in Florence following a horrible accident during qualifying for the Moto3 race.

Quartararo admitted it was hard initially for him to regain his focus when the delayed FP4 session finally got underway following the accident, but would go on to claim pole with a new Mugello lap record of 1m45.187s.

“This morning when I make 1m45.6s and I saw Pecco [Bagnaia] was two tenths faster, I said ‘wow, in qualifying we can get close to 44 and 45 low’,” Quartararo said.

“And actually, the first run I did a mistake on my first lap and here I feel like it’s only the first lap of the tyre that’s good on our bike.

“But probably it’s one of my best laps off all time and I want to dedicate this one to Jason.

“I hope we will have great news coming.”

Ducati rider Bagnaia – who qualified second – said on Friday he expected at least seven or eight riders will be able to battle for victory in Sunday’s 23-lap Italian GP.

Quartararo is expecting a similarly chaotic race, but is confident Yamaha will be in the mix from the start now it has a front holeshot device.

Polesitter Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Polesitter Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Yes, too many riders with good pace actually,” he said when asked about the competitiveness of the field after FP4’s race running.

“But Pecco, Johann [Zarco], [Alex] Rins, myself I think we have a really great pace and I’m quite happy about the front device that we have.

“At the beginning in FP1 I was struggling a little bit to use it, also strange in the first braking because you feel like your bike is super low.

“But on qualifying I made a really great start and step by step we will take confidence, and I feel like for tomorrow’s start we can do something great.

“Conditions will change. Here we know after Moto2 race it’s the one track where conditions change a lot.”

Quartararo also offered his thoughts on the qualifying tactics of Marc Marquez against his Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales in Q1, believing the Honda rider’s actions were “borderline”.

Vinales has since said Marquez had nothing to do with his Q1 exit, while the Honda rider apologised for his actions.

“Was on the limit, honestly,” Quartararo said of Marquez’s tactics.

“I had the same in Malaysia in 2019, but was not that much. For me I see it a little bit borderline because Maverick came into the pits but he [Marquez] came into the pits.

“This is not my job, I don’t want to judge anyone. But it was strange to see this image.”

Marquez: Vinales "right to be angry" after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

Previous article

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Vinales "right to be angry" after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat Italian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit Italian GP
MotoGP

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

