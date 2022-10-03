Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Copper X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad takes Extreme E win after McLaren penalty
Extreme E / News News

Al-Attiyah: I will be in Extreme E next season

After his podium in the Copper X-Prix Extreme E race in Chile, Nasser Al-Attiyah gives his take on the series and his future in both Extreme E and Dakar.

By:
Al-Attiyah: I will be in Extreme E next season

The Qatari driver scored his first Extreme E podium in Chile after a strong performance by the CUPRA ABT team throughout the weekend, aided by a penalty for final race winners McLaren duo Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour.

Al-Attiyah finally confirmed with this podium finish the good performances that were not being rewarded, as he reflected on the feat on his return to South America.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Q: How does it feel to be back in South America? You won two Dakars here.

NAA: It's great to be back in South America because it's a place with a big market for motorsport and many things. Also, to race in Chile, where I have done it many times, and I am very happy to compete here again because I have many friends.

Q: What is your analysis of this Extreme E season? 

NAA: Extreme E for me is totally new, I have tried to adapt to the new things for the category, and I think I have the pace and I am strong; I just need to learn, and next year we can win the championship.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Q: What does the future hold for Extreme E, and will you be in that future?

NAA: The future for Extreme E is very much about being nature friendly, and they are doing a lot of things to help various causes. Of course, I will be part of Extreme E next season.

Q: How does the podium in Chile feel? Are you hoping for another podium before the end of the season?

NAA: I am very happy with the podium with Klara [Andersson, Al-Attiyah’s team-mate]. We already had other opportunities with Jutta, but bad luck prevented us from achieving them. 

To be on the podium, we just need to learn, and I think we have learned a lot already in the last races. My feeling now is that we are very close to another podium, and we will show that we have tried to work very hard. I think we have a good feeling to be on the podium also in Uruguay.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Q: Do you think that after an experienced edition, Fernando Alonso could fight for everything if he returns to Dakar?

NAA: Yes, talking about Fernando Alonso, he showed that he has very good skills for Dakar in 2020, and he is a fighter. I think if he continues in Dakar, he can win it.

Q: Who do you see as your rivals for the next Dakar? Will it depend so much on navigation?

NAA: On the next Dakar, we will defend the title after winning it in 2022, and I think there are very good drivers. I am sure I have to work very hard, and we need to be smart with navigation because Dakar is not only about speed but also about navigation. The Dakar is a very long rally, and I think we have to do our best to win again. 

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Copper X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad takes Extreme E win after McLaren penalty
Previous article

Copper X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad takes Extreme E win after McLaren penalty
Alberto De Armas
CUPRA battles heat to bag points at Vallelunga in FIA ETCR Vallelunga
ETCR

CUPRA battles heat to bag points at Vallelunga in FIA ETCR

How Cupra's electric racer can surprise in a straight line
Video Inside
General

How Cupra's electric racer can surprise in a straight line

Cupra takes on learning process at Zolder in FIA ETCR
General

Cupra takes on learning process at Zolder in FIA ETCR

Nasser Al-Attiyah
Loeb: Second place in Dakar Rally "nothing to be ashamed of" Dakar
Dakar

Loeb: Second place in Dakar Rally "nothing to be ashamed of"

Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title

Loeb 'cannot do more' to catch Dakar leader Al-Attiyah Dakar
Dakar

Loeb 'cannot do more' to catch Dakar leader Al-Attiyah

Cupra Racing
Cupra targets ETCR title with its Fab Four
General

Cupra targets ETCR title with its Fab Four

Fine margins combine to decide finalists at Jurassic X-Prix Jurassic X-Prix
Extreme E

Fine margins combine to decide finalists at Jurassic X-Prix

Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high Sochi
WTCR

Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high

