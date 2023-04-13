Formula E’s Esports competition includes Gen3 cars and €40,000 prize pool
Formula E: Accelerate is back for 2023, the real-world series’ official Esports competition mixing online qualifying races and an in-person final.
Won by Red Bull Esports driver Frede Rasmussen back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, netting a test in a Gen2 Formula E car, the competition will offer a €40,000 prize pool this time around.
The participation process will be broken down into two rounds: Berlin and Rome.
From open qualifying, which begins on 14 April, the top 88 drivers will be placed within qualifying races, before the top 22 from those enter the two rounds.
At each of the Berlin and Rome rounds, there will be hot lap qualifying, qualifying duels and a race.
The top 11 from across the two events make it to the in-person final, which is once again held at the ExCel London centre during the weekend of the London E-Prix. Here, there will be a Main Race and a top-six reverse grid Charge Race.
The prize pool will be divided into €10,000 for each of the two rounds and the London final, plus an additional €10,000 split up based upon the overall standings.
Reigning champion, Frede Rasmussen, 2022
Photo by: Formula E
Grid Finder will be handling the registration process, which is open now, following its recent work with the F1 Creator Series. From the second round, the online management of the races will be handled using its soon-to-be-launched suite of league management tools.
“Working with Formula E is a huge step forward for the platform,” said Grid Finder founder, Thomas Stapley-Bunten.
“It’s great news for the team that has been working flat out for months to build our league management tool.
“This is a strong signal to other tournament organisers. What Formula E has seen is good enough for it to get on board with us early.”
Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, leads Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing, Sao Paulo ePrix
Photo by: Simon Galloway, Motorsport Images
The announcement of the Formula E: Accelerate competition also confirms the latest Gen3 specification electric race cars for the rFactor 2 simulation, which has been the official platform of the series since March 2022.
These latest vehicles are the quickest in Formula E yet, with power of up to 350kW, compared to 250kW previously. Thanks to a twin-motor set-up, they can regenerate up to 600kW of energy. They are also 60kgs lighter and do not feature any rear brakes.
The first of the Berlin qualifying races is set for 18 April, running through to the LAN-based final on Saturday 29 July.
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.