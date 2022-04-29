Formula E Gen3: What is it and what is new

Formula E unveiled its new Gen3 car design and specifications at Monaco’s Yacht Club to celebrate the upcoming new era of the all-electric single-seater series.

The new Gen3 car was revealed with a design inspired by a fighter jet, while underneath the bodywork there is plenty of intrigue about the new car’s capabilities as the new technology arrives.

What is Gen3?

Gen3 marks the third generation of Formula E race car, following the original Gen1 car (2014-2017) and its Gen2 follow-up (2018-2022).

In simple terms, each generation has increased the speeds of the Formula E cars through the advancements in technology used in the powertrains and batteries.

The Gen1 cars achieved a maximum power output of 200kW before, Gen2 moved that on to a maximum power output of 250kW.

Gen3 will produce 600kW of total power between the new drive motor at the rear axle, generating 350kW, and the front-mounted standard 250kW motor.

Technology developments are also made across many other areas of the car in tandem with the power and energy improvements, with the Gen3 era marking wholesale gains compared to incremental increases found through car development.

Formula E Gen3 car Photo by: FIA Formula E

What's changing in the new Formula E cars?

In short, a lot is changing for the Gen3 cars - both in terms of performance and sustainability.

Speed: A combined power output of 600kW (350kW rear axle motor, 250kW front standard motor) will be able to generate speeds of over 200mph.

Efficiency: More than 40% of the energy will be produced by regenerative braking, an increase from 25% achieved by Gen2 cars. The batteries will also be recycled at the end of their life service.

Weight: Gen3 cars are 60kg lighter than its predecessors, largely through the removal of rear brakes and a smaller battery size. The cars will also be smaller to be better suited to racing on street circuits.

Renewable materials: Recyclable batteries, recycled carbon fibre from Gen2 cars, natural rubber and recycled fibres in Hankook’s new tyres (as the company takes over from Michelin) will all feature in Gen3 as part of Formula E’s carbon natural target and sustainability push.

Will they be faster?

Formula E predicts the Gen3 cars will be able to top 200mph. But given the street courses the series races on, reaching that top speed is unlikely during track action due to the typically short straights. But the overall speeds and acceleration, and therefore lap times, are set to be much faster.

Gen3 Formula E car specs

Gen1 Gen2 Gen3 Length 5320mm 5160mm 5016.2mm Height 1050mm 1050mm 1023.4mm Width 1780mm 1770mm 1700mm Wheelbase 3100mm 3100mm 2970.5mm Weight (including driver) 920kg (battery 450kg) 900kg (battery 385kg) 840kg Maximum power 200kW 250kW 350kW Maximum regeneration 100kW 250kW 600kW Top speed 140mph 174mph 200mph Powertrain Rear Rear Front and Rear Tyres Michelin Michelin Hankook

When will Gen3 cars be on track?

The Gen3 cars will make their competitive Formula E debut from the start of the 2022-2023 season, which is expected to begin next January in Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Formula E manufacturers are set to receive the Gen3 car kit from June 2022, ahead of beginning shakedown runs and testing checks with the new specification car.

Formula E Gen3 car Photo by: FIA Formula E