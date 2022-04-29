Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Formula E Gen3: What is it and what is new

Formula E will start its Gen3 era from the 2022-23 season and has launched its new car in Monaco. Here’s what is new and what to expect.

Haydn Cobb
By:

Formula E unveiled its new Gen3 car design and specifications at Monaco’s Yacht Club to celebrate the upcoming new era of the all-electric single-seater series.

The new Gen3 car was revealed with a design inspired by a fighter jet, while underneath the bodywork there is plenty of intrigue about the new car’s capabilities as the new technology arrives.

What is Gen3?

Gen3 marks the third generation of Formula E race car, following the original Gen1 car (2014-2017) and its Gen2 follow-up (2018-2022).

In simple terms, each generation has increased the speeds of the Formula E cars through the advancements in technology used in the powertrains and batteries.

The Gen1 cars achieved a maximum power output of 200kW before, Gen2 moved that on to a maximum power output of 250kW.

Gen3 will produce 600kW of total power between the new drive motor at the rear axle, generating 350kW, and the front-mounted standard 250kW motor.

Technology developments are also made across many other areas of the car in tandem with the power and energy improvements, with the Gen3 era marking wholesale gains compared to incremental increases found through car development.

PLUS: Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Formula E Gen3 car

Formula E Gen3 car

Photo by: FIA Formula E

What's changing in the new Formula E cars?

In short, a lot is changing for the Gen3 cars - both in terms of performance and sustainability.

Speed: A combined power output of 600kW (350kW rear axle motor, 250kW front standard motor) will be able to generate speeds of over 200mph.

Efficiency: More than 40% of the energy will be produced by regenerative braking, an increase from 25% achieved by Gen2 cars. The batteries will also be recycled at the end of their life service.

Weight: Gen3 cars are 60kg lighter than its predecessors, largely through the removal of rear brakes and a smaller battery size. The cars will also be smaller to be better suited to racing on street circuits.

Renewable materials: Recyclable batteries, recycled carbon fibre from Gen2 cars, natural rubber and recycled fibres in Hankook’s new tyres (as the company takes over from Michelin) will all feature in Gen3 as part of Formula E’s carbon natural target and sustainability push.

Will they be faster?

Formula E predicts the Gen3 cars will be able to top 200mph. But given the street courses the series races on, reaching that top speed is unlikely during track action due to the typically short straights. But the overall speeds and acceleration, and therefore lap times, are set to be much faster.

Gen3 Formula E car specs

  Gen1 Gen2 Gen3
Length 5320mm 5160mm 5016.2mm
Height 1050mm 1050mm 1023.4mm
Width 1780mm 1770mm 1700mm
Wheelbase 3100mm 3100mm 2970.5mm
Weight (including driver) 920kg (battery 450kg) 900kg (battery 385kg) 840kg
Maximum power 200kW 250kW 350kW
Maximum regeneration 100kW 250kW 600kW
Top speed 140mph 174mph 200mph
Powertrain Rear Rear Front and Rear
Tyres Michelin Michelin Hankook

When will Gen3 cars be on track?

The Gen3 cars will make their competitive Formula E debut from the start of the 2022-2023 season, which is expected to begin next January in Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Formula E manufacturers are set to receive the Gen3 car kit from June 2022, ahead of beginning shakedown runs and testing checks with the new specification car.

Formula E Gen3 car

Formula E Gen3 car

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
11 h
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Plus

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Plus

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
