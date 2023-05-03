F1 23 game includes Las Vegas, revised handling and red flags

Not only will we see the return of Braking Point, the immersive story mode starring Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler, but the new game is also set to include new improvements to the physics, and importantly, the full roster of drivers, teams and tracks for the 2023 Formula 1 season from day one.

Full 2023 calendar, plus some extras

As we hoped and expected, the full calendar for the 2023 edition of the Formula 1 schedule will be included with the new game. That will include new venues such as the new Las Vegas Strip Street Course in the US and Losail International Circuit in Qatar from launch.

In previous iterations of the F1 games, new venues (such as Jeddah in 2021) were added post-release, but that's not the case this time.

Losail was used by F1 two years ago, when Lewis Hamilton swept to victory. However, that was so late in the season that it was never added to that season's game.

There will be three bonus tracks that are not on the real-world 2023 calendar but have been used in previous seasons. Those tracks include Circuit Paul Ricard in France, Shanghai International Circuit in China and the Algarve International Circuit (aka Portimao) in Portugal.

Red flag re-introduction

The last Codemasters-developed Formula 1 game to feature red flags, triggered after a pileup, was F1 2014. They’ve been absent ever since (though last year’s F1 Manager 2022 by Frontier did include them) and dedicated F1 fans will be happy that they're returning.

How it will work will likely be similar to before. Although we have seen red flags for less than a multi-car pileup in the real world recently, so it will be interesting to see how frequent or infrequent they become in the game, or if there will be options available.

Handing improved? More predictable, at least...

EA Sports F1 22 included a new tyre model and a ‘more true to life’ handling model. This will be further improved as the series releases its 23 edition. The cars of F1 22 had a snap oversteer sensation, resulting in unsuspecting drivers going for a loop more often than not.

It was hard to gauge the sensation of an impending spin even through a direct drive steering wheel, and even harder, in our opinion, with a wheel that was gear/belt driven. EA says these improvements should deliver more ‘predictable’ characteristics. We shall see when we go hands-on with the game at a later date.

This sits alongside what EA is dubbing Precision Drive – all you need to know is that gamepad users should have an easier time.

Is Podium Pass getting revised with F1 World?

Podium Pass has been in the Formula 1 games since F1 2020, and has remained largely the same since. It includes optional challenges across Grand Prix and Time Trial modes that dish out XP. That XP levels you up, and when you do go from one level to the next, you unlock cosmetic items such as car liveries or driver outfits. In F1 22, this also included furniture for ‘F1 Life’ as well.

The announcement makes no mention of Podium Pass, but F1 23 is set to include an F1 World hub. It sounds oddly similar but offers some distinct differences from what Podium Pass used to be, specifically a new progression system and some form of car upgrades will be achievable. How it ends up being monetised is yet to be confirmed, but we can say that PitCoin, the virtual currency within Podium Pass, is returning, at least.

Braking Point continues with Braking Point 2

Remember back to F1 2021, when we were introduced to Aiden Jackson, the young new team-mate to the grizzled veteran that was Casper Akkerman? Two years later, the story continues for young Aiden as he’s moved on to a brand new team, Konnersport Racing Team. His teammate has already been announced: Devon Butler.

“The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, which provides a unique look at F1 alongside the authentic race features our players know and love,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

How this story will continue, where we pick it up from the previous iteration, and what other characters will be included are still yet to be seen. For what it’s worth, F1 22 did NOT have a story mode at all.

The Standard Edition of EA SPORTS F1 23 is set for release on PC via EA App, Epic Games and Steam, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on 16th June.

The digital exclusive of EA SPORTS F1 23 Champions Edition will be available for three days in Early Access, on 13th June and includes a barrage of digital extras:

Time-limited Las Vegas content (pre-order before 31st May 2023)

Max Verstappen Race Wear Pack

Braking Point 2 Icons and Vanity Item Pack

Dual Entitlement

Four new My Team Icons

XP Boost

F1 World Bumper Pack

18,000 PitCoin