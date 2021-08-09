Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM / Zolder News

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

By:

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann says his first series victory in two years at Zolder “tasted sweet” after a “tough” run of disappointing results in the previous Class One era.

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

Wittmann racked up two titles in his first four seasons in the DTM in 2014 and 2016, and was arguably even more impressive in the first year of the Class One engine era in 2019, as he regularly challenged a dominant Audi contingent to finish third overall.

But his form took a nosedive last year, the final season of the Class One era, as he slumped to ninth in the standings - his lowest ever-placing since entering the DTM - and failed to match BMW stablemates Timo Glock and Sheldon van der Linde.

Following the DTM's switch to GT3 machinery for 2021, Wittmann had only mustered a best finish of fifth from the opening two rounds at Monza and Lausitzring, but the Walkenhorst driver delivered a polished performance at Zolder on Sunday to convert pole position into his first win since Brands Hatch in 2019.

Reflecting on his turnaround in form, Wittmann said: “The last-one-and a half years in the DTM were pretty hard.

“With my two titles in the background you always went into a new DTM season with the aim to win it again, and obviously the last one and a half years were pretty tough. We just did not have the package to fight for the podiums, for the wins - not even for the championship at all.

“This year has had quite a big change in the DTM going from Class One cars to the GT3 cars. Also a challenge for me to be honest because I raced the GT3 cars mainly in the long endurance races, not in the sprint format, so I also had to learn quite a bit.

“But it definitely tastes sweet to have that win again and obviously to have some strong results. I just hope it continues.”

Race winner Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3

Race winner Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

The BMW M6 that will be retired at the end of the 2021 season in favour of the all-new M4 GT3 has traditionally been more suited to fast and flowing circuits, which is why it has been successful in 24-hour races at Nurburgring Nordschleife and Spa-Francorchamps.

Wittmann was surprised to see how well the M6 performed at Zolder, given the stop-start nature of the former Belgian Grand Prix venue.

“When we came here to the track we did not really have high expectations to be honest, and the track shouldn't really suit the M6 with all the lower speed corners, especially in sectors two and three and the tight chicanes,” he said.

“Our goal is on tracks which are fitting the M6, that should be Assen and Spielberg, where we seem to be or hope to be strong there. So obviously we did not expect to win here, but we'll take it, and really happy for all of us.”

shares
comments

Related video

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Previous article

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

1 h
2
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

6 h
3
Formula 1

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage

7 min
4
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

2 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

1 d
Latest news
Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run
DTM

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

15m
Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

2 h
Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019
Video Inside
DTM

Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019

Aug 8, 2021
Zolder DTM: Wittmann takes pole for BMW in truncated qualifying
DTM

Zolder DTM: Wittmann takes pole for BMW in truncated qualifying

Aug 8, 2021
Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
Video Inside
DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
20 h

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights 03:49
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track" Zolder
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019 Zolder
Video Inside
DTM

Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Marco Wittmann More
Marco Wittmann
BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst
DTM

BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst

Wittmann: BMW not yet back in DTM title fight
DTM

Wittmann: BMW not yet back in DTM title fight

Wittmann: Audi in "different world" to BMW in Spa DTM opener
DTM

Wittmann: Audi in "different world" to BMW in Spa DTM opener

Trending Today

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

Miller: Losing Styria MotoGP podium to crash “really stung”
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Losing Styria MotoGP podium to crash “really stung”

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

Ericsson baffled by Nashville win after going airborne in Bourdais clash
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson baffled by Nashville win after going airborne in Bourdais clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run
DTM DTM

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019

Zolder DTM: Wittmann takes pole for BMW in truncated qualifying
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Wittmann takes pole for BMW in truncated qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.