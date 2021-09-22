Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos
DTM / Assen News

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

By:

The DTM is interested in keeping Assen on the calendar for 2022, but the promoter is looking for better financial terms before agreeing to a new deal.

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

The Dutch venue's original three-year contract with the DTM expired last weekend after two thrilling races in front of a 40,000-strong crowd, as Liam Lawson took the championship lead from Kelvin van der Linde.

The circuit first appeared on the calendar in 2019 and has been hosting races every year since then, taking over from Zandvoort as the DTM's venue of choice in the Netherlands.

Assen is currently absent from next year's schedule, although two vacant slots in June mean it can be slotted in should both parties agree to a new deal.

ITR chief Gerhard Berger was full of praise of local promoter Lee van Dam following Saturday's race, but admitted that the high cost of renting the track makes it challenging for the organiser to recoup the investment.

"I have to say the promoter here is doing a really good job," said the 62-year-old. "I would wish to see more of them. Lee van Dam and his team are pushing everything and trying to do as good as they can. 

"But still, at the end of the day, the race tracks are costing hell of a money. I think he's renting the race track too and all the marshalling, it's a high cost event. Always a very tight thing if you can survive, not just here it's everywhere the same."

Pressed further about a new deal for Assen, Berger said: "It concerns financial matters and I can't say much about that at the moment."

The promoter of the Assen race is happy with the direction the DTM has taken this year, with the series moving away from its manufacturing roots to become a customer-focused category running GT3 cars.

However, van Dam says he would only agree to a new deal if he is confident of making a viable proportion for his company LDP.

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward Mercedes AMG GT3

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

"We are negotiating," van Dam told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com. We are trying as LDP to put on a good event and so we have our requirements. If they do not meet them, we will not do it. 

"The DTM would like to extend and is very happy, from that side it is not a problem. We like it too, but [the financial requirement] has to be honored. 

"They like it and we are happy with the product, but financially we still have to arrange something."

"We are the only DTM race where the circuit does not organize the race. In other cases the circuit rent is not a problem, but we have to be able to earn something. If I push the button now it's all done, but we're not going to do that yet. We have three days [of track running] and also two offers from other championships to fill that in a good way."

Van Dam is not only looking for a contract with more favourable financial terms, but an event that includes more than just a motor race.

"There must be entertainment in the paddock, helicopters in the air and a fringe programme like the Jack's Racing Day," he said. "People don't just come for a car race these days. We did have the two-seater with David Schumacher today and you just need those things to score with the public."

To make the race more appealing to local audiences, guest drives for Dutch racing stars Nyck de Vries and Tom Coronel were considered this year, but it was concluded that it would be too expensive to run extra cars for the duo. 

Robin Frijns, who had ensured there was Dutch participation in the DTM for the last three years, left the series in 2021 to drive in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship.

"We had an extra Audi for Tom Coronel in mind," revealed van Dam. "According to DTM, there was a certain price tag attached to that and we also had people for that, but in the end it turned out to be much more expensive. The DTM itself has been busy with Nyck de Vries, but that didn't work out."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos

Previous article

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

5 h
2
Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

58 min
3
GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

1 d
4
Formula 1

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"

3 h
5
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

1 d
Latest news
Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM
DTM

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

1 h
Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos
DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos

Sep 21, 2021
Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Sep 21, 2021
Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead
DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

Sep 20, 2021
DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP
DTM

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Ronald Vording More
Ronald Vording
F1 Dutch Grand Prix to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions

Front wing adjustment error hampers Verstappen in Turkish GP
Formula 1

Front wing adjustment error hampers Verstappen in Turkish GP

Kubica: Williams struggle has not put me off F1 return idea
Formula 1

Kubica: Williams struggle has not put me off F1 return idea

Trending Today

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Brawn: 'New world' thinking opens door for better F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: 'New world' thinking opens door for better F1

2021 F1 Russian GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Russian GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020

Latest news

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM
DTM DTM

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos
DTM DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead
DTM DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.