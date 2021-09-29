Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM
DTM News

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

By:

Lucas di Grassi says the DTM would be his "first choice" of championship should he be unable to extend his Formula E stay in future.

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

Di Grassi has been part of the all-electric series since its inception, playing a major role in the development of the original prototype that was used for its inaugural season in 2014. 

With 12 wins, 35 podium finishes and the 2016-17 title, di Grassi is easily one of the most successful drivers in Formula E - although he hasn’t contended for the title in recent seasons.

There were question marks over the Brazilian’s future in FE following Audi’s recent exit from the series, but the 37-year-old has managed to strike a deal with Mercedes customer team Venturi to remain in the category for the final season of the Gen2 era next year.

Where the 37-year-old will race in 2023 remains uncertain, but the Abt team is keen to return to Formula E when the more powerful Gen3 cars come to steam, with di Grassi at the helm.

Ahead of his maiden DTM race appearances at Hockenheim this weekend, di Grassi said it’s not feasible to dovetail his existing commitments with a full-season drive in another championship - but the German category would be his “first choice” should his Formula E stint comes to an end.

“I raced in two championships when Audi was in the WEC, so 2014, '15, '16 I was racing in both Formula E and the WEC in the LMP1,” he said. “And I think we are reaching a point where it is unlikely to race at least full-time in two championships like DTM and Formula E. 

“You have to first, focus on one, and second, the amount of work necessary to do it and the clashes, because this year there were three or four clashes for example for Nico Muller. He was doing two championships at one point and he needed to decide which priority he would take. 

“My priority is still Formula E for the next year at least or the years to come. Let's see how it goes. I think DTM is an amazing championship. I don't know what I would be doing after two or three years.

"Let's put it this way, if I don't race in Formula E, DTM would probably be my first choice as the championship is extremely good and extremely high-profile.”

 

Di Grassi will make his DTM bow in a fourth Audi R8 LMS GT3 fielded by Abt Sportsline, extending a relationship that began in Formula E ahead of the series’ inaugural campaign in 2014/15.

He tested the Audi RS5 DTM car in 2013 but hasn’t raced in GT3 cars since his Macau GT outing in 2017 ended in a crash.

The Brazilian revealed that talks of competing in DTM started off as a joke with Abt team boss Thomas Biermaier, before he signed an agreement to contest the final two rounds of the season - with di Grassi’s Audi carrying the same livery with which he won the 2016-17 Formula E crown.

“Since I joined Audi in 2012, the first time I tested the DTM car was with Nico [Muller] together at Red Bull Ring and then Estoril,” he said. "So yeah, super-excited to be joining the DTM. 

“Thomas Biermaier from Abt came to me in Berlin. Of course we are all a bit sad that Abt after seven years is leaving Formula E, and Audi as well. 

“It started as a joke. He said 'what do you think about racing DTM?' and I was like, 'if you pay me enough, I'll race'. And then the joke became kind of reality. 

“We ended up finalising let's say extending the relationship beyond Formula E, which was very good with Abt. and I hope that is just the beginning. 

“So I'm going to have a little bit of fun in DTM, hopefully not disturb the championship contenders or anybody around [me] too much, I'm just there to have my first experience."

shares
comments

Related video

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

Previous article

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

3 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

5 h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

4 h
4
Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag

21 h
5
Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

1 d
Latest news
DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

5m
Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM
DTM

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

Sep 22, 2021
Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos
DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos

Sep 21, 2021
Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Sep 21, 2021
Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead
DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
Sep 5, 2021

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash Jerez
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos Assen
DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus
DTM

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Lucas di Grassi More
Lucas di Grassi
Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning Plus
Formula E

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning

Di Grassi joins Venturi Formula E squad alongside Mortara
Video Inside
Formula E

Di Grassi joins Venturi Formula E squad alongside Mortara

More
ABT Motorsport
Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead Assen
DTM

Abt critical of DTM safety car timing after losing points lead

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitzring Lausitzring
DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitzring

Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win Monza
DTM

Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win

Trending Today

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020

Latest news

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM
DTM DTM

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos
DTM DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen DTM startline chaos

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.