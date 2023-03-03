Subscribe
Previous / Van der Linde stays with Abt for DTM after leaving Audi factory pool
DTM News

DTM champion Tomcyzk returns to Abt as motorsport director

Martin Tomczyk has rejoined Abt Sportsline as its motorsport director after the 2011 DTM champion spent last season in a senior managerial position at former series promoter ITR.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM champion Tomcyzk returns to Abt as motorsport director

Tomczyk is a familiar figure at Abt having raced for the long-time Audi factory squad for a decade from 2001 to 2010, although it was following his switch to Phoenix Racing in 2011 that he won the DTM title.

His stint with Abt yielded four race victories and a best finish of third in the championship in 2007, when he helped the squad to clinch the teams’ title.

PLUS: The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics 

In his new role, Tomczyk will be responsible for the entire Abt motorsport portfolio and will report directly to managing director Hans-Jurgen Abt and team boss Thomas Biermaier.

The German will initially focus on Abt’s GT3 racing activities with Audi in the DTM and its newly-announced Lamborghini programme in the Nurburgring Nordschleife-based NLS Series, before expanding to its electric racing projects with CUPRA in Formula E and Extreme E.

“Martin Tomczyk gained a lot of respect as a series manager of the DTM last year and did an excellent job from our point of view,” said Thomas Biermaier, CEO of ABT Sportsline. 

“After the sale of the DTM brand to the ADAC, we started talking and quickly realised that we would complement each other perfectly. 

“I am very pleased that we came to an agreement quickly and that Martin Tomczyk will be strengthening our team as a manager with immediate effect.”

Tomczyk hung up his helmet after 2021 to join DTM’s parent body ITR and was soon promoted to become the second-in-command under company owner Gerhard Berger, playing a crucial role in developing the series during its second year as a GT3 category.

Gerhard Berger, ITR Chairman, Martin Tomczyk, ÃTR

Gerhard Berger, ITR Chairman, Martin Tomczyk, ÃTR

Photo by: DTM

However, the ITR was dissolved at the end of the 2022 DTM season and the rights of the DTM subsequently sold to the ADAC, with Tomczyk not being transferred to the new management structure.

Explaining his decision to join Abt, the 41-year-old said: “After the realignment of the DTM, I started to look elsewhere.

Read Also:

“ABT Sportsline is one of the most successful racing teams in the world and my motorsport home. The contact has never broken off after all of these years. 

“I still know many of the people involved, so the familiarisation period shouldn’t take long. I am very much looking forward to my new task. 

“I’ve been at home in GT3 racing for many years, so I can add my experience in in this area straight away. But I’m also already very excited about Formula E and Extreme E. The portfolio at ABT Sportsline is fascinating.”

shares
comments

Van der Linde stays with Abt for DTM after leaving Audi factory pool
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar

Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar

WEC

Peugeot confident about reliability Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

WEC

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off" Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

More
Martin Tomczyk
Friday favourite: The "4WD limo" that stunned a DTM star

Friday favourite: The "4WD limo" that stunned a DTM star

IMSA

Friday favourite: The "4WD limo" that stunned a DTM star Friday favourite: The "4WD limo" that stunned a DTM star

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role

DTM

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role

More
ABT Motorsport
Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini Nurburgring programme

Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini Nurburgring programme

DTM

Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini Nurburgring programme Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini Nurburgring programme

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Latest news

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment

F1 Formula 1

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment

F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma

WRC WRC

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.