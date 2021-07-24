Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel
DTM / Lausitzring Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018

By:

Philip Ellis scored Mercedes’ first DTM victory since 2018 with a charging drive from ninth on the grid in the first race at the Lausitzring for the Winward HTP team.

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018

Ellis had moved from his mid-grid starting position to fifth in the opening laps, before the safety car was deployed when Esmee Hawkey (T3 Motorsport Lamborghini) crashed heavily into the concrete wall.

Up ahead, Sheldon van der Linde had made a clean start from pole position in the Rowe Racing BMW, leading the Abt Sportsline Audi of elder brother Kelvin van der Linde as Hawkey's team-mate Esteban Muth and Red Bull junior Liam Lawson battled over third.

But when the action resumed, Ellis was on the move, laying the foundation to his first series win.

The German-born Swiss took the inside line into the banked Turn 1 to pass both Muth and Mike Rockenfeller (Abt Audi) in one move, then passed Kelvin van der Linde under braking for Turn 2.

After the mandatory round of pitstops, polesitter Sheldon van der Linde appeared to lose pace relative to the chasing pack, allowing Ellis to take the lead into the opening turn on lap 20.

Lawson, who had recovered from a difficult opening few laps with a rapid stop in the AF Corse Ferrari, also managed to pass the ailing BMW driver for second, setting up a two-way fight for victory.

The 19-year-old South African initially kept Ellis honest as they circulated at the head of the pack, but the Mercedes managed to pull clear for a first win by the Three Pointed Star since its title-winning 2018 season with Gary Paffett.

Behind Ellis and Lawson, Sheldon van der Linde held off 2013 DTM champion Rockenfeller to finish third on the road, but a five-second penalty for a pitstop infringement dropped him down to ninth.

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Rockenfeller to the final spot on the podium ahead of team-mate Kelvin van der Linde, who lost several places during the pitstop cycle, and Alex Albon in the second Red Bull-liveried Ferrari.

Ellis’ team-mate Lucas Auer ended up sixth ahead of two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst BMW), with T3 Motorsport driver Muth slipping to eighth at the flag.

A mid-race pass on Rowe Racing’s Timo Glock gave Mucke Motorsport Mercedes driver Maximilian Buhk the final point in 10th.

The victory for Ellis came on an otherwise disappointing day for Mercedes, as Arjun Maini (Getspeed), Daniel Juncadella (GruppeM) and Haupt Racing Team drivers Vincent Abril and Maximilian Gotz all failed to finish.

The 2020 series runner up Nico Muller (Team Rosberg Audi) was unable to recover from his poor qualifying effort and was the last of the classified finishers in 13th, after making a late pitstop two laps from the finish.

shares
comments
Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

Previous article

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

5 h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

3 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

20 h
4
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

4 h
5
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018

30 min
Latest news
Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018

30m
Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

3 h
Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend
DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

19 h
DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying
DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

22 h
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Jul 23, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1 01:52
DTM
Apr 13, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2 01:31
DTM
Apr 10, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend Monza
DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018

The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The signs that point to F1's rude health

London E-Prix: Lynn prevails in British battle with Dennis for pole
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn prevails in British battle with Dennis for pole

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis scores Mercedes' first win since 2018

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend
DTM DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.