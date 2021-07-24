Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend
DTM / Lausitzring Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

By:

Sheldon van der Linde put his Rowe BMW on pole for the first of the two DTM races at the Lausitzring, beating elder brother Kelvin's Abt Audi by just 0.027s.

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

Laptimes improved significantly over the course of the 20-minute session, with Monza race two winner Kelvin van der Linde’s early benchmark of 1m31.371s beaten by nearly the entire field.

HRT Mercedes driver Vincent Abril, who was excluded from the Monza weekend over a fuel infringement, was the first to break the 1m31s barrier, setting the fastest time of the weekend with a 1m30.874s.

But then Monza race one winner Liam Lawson found even more time in the AF Corse-run Red Bull Ferrari 488, ending the first runs on top with a 1m30.817s.

As the drivers returned to the track in the final five minutes, 2013 DTM champion Mike Rockenfeller was the first to eclipse Lawson in the second of three Abt-run Audi R8s, before Kelvin van der Linde improved to a 1m30.726s to make it an Ingolstadt 1-2 at the top of the timesheets.

Both van der Linde and Rockenfeller improved on their final flyers, reversing their positions at the top of the order, with Esteban Muth going third in the T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan.

However, there was a late surprise when Sheldon van der Linde went quickest with a last-gasp attempt of 1m30.537s in his Rowe BMW M6, edging his younger brother by just 0.027s to claim his second pole position in the series.

Rockenfeller slipped to third in the final classifications, 0.137s off the pace, with Muth the best of the Lamborghini duo in fourth.

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Lawson managed to gain a tenth over his previous time on his last lap but that was only good for fifth on the grid, 0.207s behind van der Linde's chart-topping time.

FP1 pacesetter Arjun Maini was the top Mercedes driver in sixth in the GetSpeed-run AMG GT3, beating the second Red Bull-backed Ferrari of Alex Albon.

Timo Glock finished eighth after Rowe elected to replace the drive-by-wire system on his car in favour of a conventional steering due to a faulty sensor.

Mercedes drivers occupied the next five spots on the grid, led by Winward driver Philip Ellis and Mucke Motorsport’s Maximilian Buhk, the latter subbing for the absent Gary Paffett for the second race in a row with the veteran Brit on Mercedes Formula E reserve duty in London.

Last year’s DTM runner-up Nico Muller was surprisingly off the pace in the Team Rosberg Audi, finishing over seven tenths down on the polesitter in 16th, only ahead of Sophia Floersch, Esmee Hawkey and team-mate Dev Gore.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'30.537  
2 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'30.564 0.027
3 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'30.674 0.137
4 10 Belgium Esteban Muth Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'30.710 0.173
5 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'30.744 0.207
6 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'30.756 0.219
7 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'30.860 0.323
8 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 1'30.869 0.332
9 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'30.874 0.337
10 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'30.897 0.360
11 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'30.940 0.403
12 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'31.008 0.471
13 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'31.041 0.504
14 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'31.052 0.515
15 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'31.097 0.560
16 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'31.254 0.717
17 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'31.314 0.777
18 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'31.408 0.871
19 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'31.786 1.249
View full results
shares
comments
Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

Previous article

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

17 h
3
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

1 h
4
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

2 d
5
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

5 min
Latest news
Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

39m
Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend
DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

16 h
DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying
DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

19 h
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

21 h
Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Jul 21, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1 01:52
DTM
Apr 13, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2 01:31
DTM
Apr 10, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend Monza
DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying Lausitzring
DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The signs that point to F1's rude health

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
21 h
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: BMW pips Audi in Van der Linde brothers duel

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend
DTM DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.