Kelvin van der Linde splits with Audi as GT factory lineup revealed
DTM race winner and two-time ADAC GT Masters champion Kelvin van der Linde has left Audi’s factory roster ahead of the 2023 season.
The elder of the van der Linde brothers was absent from Audi’s customer racing announcement on Tuesday, where it named 14 drivers as part of its factory line-up for 2023.
He leaves Audi after nearly a decade under its umbrella, winning the GT Masters title in 2014 and 2019 and coming close to clinching the championship in the DTM at his first attempt in 2021. His other successes include two outright wins at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the second of which was scored last year.
Insight: The remarkable rise of the van der Linde family in GT racing
The South African becomes the latest high-profile driver to leave Audi, whose decision to pull out of a planned LMDh assault on the World Endurance Championship has had widespread ramifications elsewhere within its motorsport programmes.
Van der Linde’s DTM rivals Nico Muller and Rene Rast departed at the end of last year to join Peugeot and BMW respectively, while Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts also jumped ship over the winter to BMW along with the WRT team.
“Kelvin van der Linde has clinched championship titles, 24-hour race victories and many other successes with Audi,” said Audi customer racing boss Chris Reinke.
“Even though he is giving his career a new impetus, we would be happy to see him in the cockpit of an Audi R8 LMS again in the near future for individual programmes or races.”
Van der Linde’s future at Audi has been under question for some time, as he told Autosport last summer that he would like to “broaden horizons” as he didn’t want to be seen as a “GT3 specialist anymore”.
The 26-year-old is yet to comment on his departure from Audi, nor has he announced his full racing programme for 2023.
Kelvin van der Linde, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3
Photo by: DTM
He retains a strong relationship with his DTM squad Abt, which will continue to run the R8 LMS GT3 in the ADAC-acquired series this year but is expected to downscale to just two cars.
Van der Linde will make a third Formula E appearance for Abt at his home event in Cape Town this weekend, substituting again for Robin Frijns.
With WTCR race winner Nathaniel Berthon also exiting Audi’s factory roster, the German manufacturer is left with Christopher Haase, Ricardo Feller and Christopher Mies as the best-known drivers in its line-up.
Frank Stippler, Frederic Vervisch, Markus Winkelhock, Patric Niederhauser, Pierre Kaffer, Mattia Drudi, Gilles Magnus, Luca Engstler and Dennis Marschall are also retained.
However, it has bolstered its crew with the addition of Simon Gachet and Max Hofer, taking the total count of factory drivers to 14.
Auer returns to Austria after surgery for broken vertebrae
Team Rosberg withdraws from DTM ahead of 2023 season
Latest news
F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers
F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers
FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023
FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023 FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023
How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges
How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges
New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"
New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless" New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.