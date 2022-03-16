Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen
DTM News

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career

Recently-retired DTM champion Martin Tomczyk concedes that he was perhaps "a bit naïve" during his DTM career for expecting team-mates to be compliant in following team orders.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career

Tomczyk won the 2011 DTM title in a year-old Team Phoenix Audi, his final year of a 10-year stint with the brand before joining BMW for 2012.

The 40-year-old, who raced in sportscars for BMW following his exit from the DTM in 2016, has since joined DTM organising body ITR to head up its DTM Trophy support series for GT4 cars.

He has also been involved in rule discussions with DTM, which announced in January a ban on team orders following the controversial 2021 championship decider.

Speaking to Autosport for a career retrospective feature, Tomczyk explained that he never enjoyed playing political games but always heeded team orders.

"I never denied any radio call from anyone, I always did what they told me I had to do," Tomczyk said.

PLUS: The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

"Obviously I was hoping that [team-mates] do exactly the same when I do it. At that time I thought, ‘Okay, if I do it [obey team orders] then everyone else will do it as well if I am in this situation’.

"Perhaps it was a bit naïve. Political games I never liked.

"For sure, sometimes you have to play a little bit, but I always tried to avoid it and I wanted that everyone is straightforward to me and the same applies to me.

Tomczyk retired from racing at the end of last season

Tomczyk retired from racing at the end of last season

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"I am always straightforward to everyone and I always tell it exactly right in the face, even if it is an engineer, a team boss, a driver, whatever.

"For sure it was not always the best to do so, but I felt okay with it."

Tomczyk added that he found it difficult to break free of his role as wingman for Abt championship-winning team-mates Mattias Ekstrom (2004, 2007) and Timo Scheider (2008, 2009) before his departure to Phoenix.

Read Also:

"I think it was 2004 when I was 100% the wingman of Mattias because we were basically on the same pace and I was all the time behind him and backing him up," he said.

"But I as well took a little bit a role at that time as being a wingman for quite some people. And if you always had the role as a wingman, it’s quite difficult then to do the step forward and say, ‘Listen, now I’m the guy who wants to win the championship’.

"That happened then in 2011 when they brought me into another team, because I was number one there and I really could do so much more things that I wanted to do."

shares
comments
DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen
Previous article

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen
Load comments
James Newbold More
James Newbold
MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch
GT

MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch

Unser Jr: "A matter of time" for Johnson to achieve top fives in IndyCar Texas
IndyCar

Unser Jr: "A matter of time" for Johnson to achieve top fives in IndyCar

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus
Formula 1

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

Latest news

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career
DTM DTM

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen
DTM DTM

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit
GT GT

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

Bortolotti targeting Lamborghini's first victory in the DTM
DTM DTM

Bortolotti targeting Lamborghini's first victory in the DTM

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.