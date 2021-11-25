Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
BTCC / Brands Hatch II News

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

By:

British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant is to take a sabbatical from racing next season in Australia, leaving a seat free at top BMW team West Surrey Racing.

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

The 31-year-old got engaged during the summer, and is making the move to the Sydney area to support the career of his fiancee, whose family business has a base Down Under.

After a rookie BTCC season in 2018 with a Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes, Oliphant moved to WSR for 2019. He scored his first win in 2020 in the reversed-grid race on the Brands Hatch GP Circuit, and then claimed another in 2021 in the opening race of the Brands Indy Circuit round.

“I had five or six teams that phoned me up and offered me competitive deals that I could have taken for next season,” Oliphant told Autosport.

“But I want to support Gen [Oliphant’s fiancee] how she’s supported me – without her I’d never have made it to the BTCC and become a race winner.

“For me and Gen it’s a really exciting and positive next step. It’s always sad to leave something behind, but it’s good to take a step away and do something else.

“Racing is in my blood and it will be part of my future forever – it will be very difficult to get away from it, and I’ve got to take a little bit of time to see what options come my way.”

Oliphant is moving to Australia to support his fiancee's career

Oliphant is moving to Australia to support his fiancee's career

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

WSR boss Dick Bennetts described Oliphant as “a good bloke, no real trouble at all”.

“In year one with us he finished 11th, and that’s jumping from a front-wheel-drive Merc to a rear-wheel drive BeeEm,” Bennetts told Autosport.

“Year two, he did a great job to finish sixth, and I said, ‘Right, if you can jump from 11th to sixth, then in year three you can jump from sixth to second or even first.’

“He had a fantastic weekend at Brands Indy, but I can’t put my finger on what went wrong after that – he was the victim of bad luck a lot of times, but he did a good job to help us win the manufacturers’ championship.

“I said to him that if he plans to stay down there and wants to get a V8 Supercar test in Australia just give me a call, because I know three or four team owners down there.”

Oliphant, who will keep an involvement in the UK scene through his PR firm Next Level Motorsport, added that his future could be “in BTCC, in Europe, in America or in Australia”.

“My dream has always been to race a V8 around Bathurst, so if I get that opportunity I’ll happily welcome it,” he said.

“I’m packing my helmet and racesuit, let’s put it that way.

“Dick has been very kind and offered to help me sort something out in Australia – it’s been a pleasure to race for the legend that is Dick Bennetts and WSR, and if they ever had a space for me in the future I’d always look to return.”

WSR is keen to keep Turkington and Jelley

WSR is keen to keep Turkington and Jelley

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

WSR is understood to be keen to retain four-time champion Colin Turkington plus Stephen Jelley, who returned to the team in 2021 after 11 seasons away. But there is much speculation over who will fill the seat of the remaining BMW 330i M Sport.

“There’s lots of people knocking on the door, but it’s weighing up who can sign on the dotted line,” Bennetts added.

“It’s the busiest month of the year, but in some ways the most frustrating month of the year.

“We’re close on all three drivers, but we’re not done yet.”

shares
comments

Related video

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
Previous article

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
Load comments
More
Marcus Simmons
What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
BTCC

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was

Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus
BTCC

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

More
Tom Oliphant
Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash Oulton Park
BTCC

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

Tom Oliphant remains with West Surrey Racing BMW in BTCC for 2021
BTCC

Tom Oliphant remains with West Surrey Racing BMW in BTCC for 2021

BTCC Brands Hatch R3: Oliphant soaks up Sutton pressure for maiden win
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch R3: Oliphant soaks up Sutton pressure for maiden win

West Surrey Racing More
West Surrey Racing
WSR unveils new-look BMW livery for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC

WSR unveils new-look BMW livery for 2021 BTCC season

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus
BTCC

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

Stephen Jelley completes West Surrey Racing BMW line-up in BTCC for 2021
BTCC

Stephen Jelley completes West Surrey Racing BMW line-up in BTCC for 2021

Latest news

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open
BTCC BTCC

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was

Tony Dron obituary: Touring car racer and journalist dies aged 75
BTCC BTCC

Tony Dron obituary: Touring car racer and journalist dies aged 75

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus
BTCC BTCC

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.