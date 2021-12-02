Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open
BTCC News

BTCC grid hits maximum as three teams grow for 2022

By:

Three of the British Touring Car Championship’s leading teams are expanding their line-ups for 2022, meaning that the grid will increase to a maximum of 32 cars.

BTCC grid hits maximum as three teams grow for 2022

Official Toyota team Speedworks Motorsport plus Honda squads Team Dynamics and BTC Racing have each been loaned an additional TBL entrants’ licence for one year by series organiser TOCA.

Speedworks will therefore increase its line-up of Corollas to three, just one year after expanding to a second car. Dynamics has long sought an extra TBL to increase its stable to three Civics, while BTC ramps up its effort to four Type Rs.

The announcement by TOCA brings further intrigue to the BTCC silly season – Speedworks is understood to be continuing with its 2021 race winner Rory Butcher, while speculation insists that Sam Smelt is on his way elsewhere.

At Dynamics, Jack Sears Trophy champion Dan Rowbottom is on a two-year deal, while team boss Matt Neal admitted “there’s a good possibility” that three-time champion Gordon Shedden will remain on board.

When asked whether he might make a return to the driving seat himself, triple title winner Neal would only coyly say “you never know”.

At BTC, sources suggest that Josh Cook – third in the 2021 standings – will stay on to lead the team.

Dynamics is understood to be building a fourth Honda for BTC, while Neal added that for his own team “we’re building two brand-new cars for the [new-for-2022] hybrid, and converting one other”.

Elsewhere, the two Trade Price Cars TBLs appear to have been absorbed by Hyundai team Excelr8 Motorsport, after the two parties’ association in 2021.

Rowbottom and Cook are expected to stay on at Dynamics and BTC

Rowbottom and Cook are expected to stay on at Dynamics and BTC

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The BMR Racing TBL, under which Ash Sutton won the 2021 BTCC title at the wheel of a Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, has been taken over by Aiden Moffat Racing.

That means that the Moffat family of LTR chief Bob Moffat and his son, 2021 race winner Aiden, now own two TBLs.

Boardley Motorsport also retains two TBLs but, with Carl Boardley – the third driver at LTR last season – understood to be leaving the BTCC, sources suggest that these will continue to be used by LTR and Team Hard, as they were in 2021.

As usual, the question of TOCA loaning out its spare TBLs was raised at the post-season teams’ meeting.

Series boss Alan Gow has been on the record about his desire to trim the bumper fields in the BTCC, but admits that he has been scuppered for now.

“At our annual teams meeting last month, the majority of team owners voted for TOCA to provide the loan of our spare TBLs, to help satisfy requirements,” said Gow.

“Therefore, I’ve released our three TBLs on a single-season-only loan basis; one each to BTC Racing, Team Dynamics and Speedworks Motorsport. This means the grid will now increase to its absolute maximum of 32 cars for next season.

“The demand for the BTCC has never been greater. Clearly, this also means I’ve failed to achieve my long-stated aim of reducing the grid size.

“Whilst that remains the goal going forward, admittedly it’s a nice problem to have…”

TBL holders for 2022

Excelr8 Motorsport 4
Team Dynamics 3
Aiden Moffat Racing 2
Motorbase Performance 4
Team Hard 3
Speedworks Motorsport 3
West Surrey Racing 3
Ciceley Motorsport 2
Power Maxed Racing 2
BTC Racing 4
Boardley Motorsport 2

shares
comments

Related video

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open
Previous article

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

Load comments
More
Marcus Simmons
Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open Brands Hatch II
BTCC

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
BTCC

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus
BTCC

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Latest news

BTCC grid hits maximum as three teams grow for 2022
BTCC BTCC

BTCC grid hits maximum as three teams grow for 2022

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open
BTCC BTCC

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was

Tony Dron obituary: Touring car racer and journalist dies aged 75
BTCC BTCC

Tony Dron obituary: Touring car racer and journalist dies aged 75

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.