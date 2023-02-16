Subscribe
Previous / BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut
TCR Australia News

BTCC race winner Oliphant secures TCR Australia deal

The revival of Tom Oliphant's racing career in TCR Australia is now official.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
BTCC race winner Oliphant secures TCR Australia deal

As first reported by Autosport, the two-time British Touring Car Championship race winner will join Ash Seward Motorsport for the 2023 TCR Australia season.

The deal marks a return to the cockpit for the 32-year-old after he walked away from the BTCC to relocate to Australia last year.

Oliphant will make his TCR Australia debut at Symmons Plains on February 24-26 driving the Autoglym-backed ASM Alfa Romeo raced by Michael Caruso last season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to announce I’m down under and I’ll be racing in the TCR Australia Series,” said Oliphant.

“It’s been a dream of mine to race in Australia and I’ll finally get to live it out in 2023.

"TCR Australia is obviously a very, very competitive category with drivers such as Will Brown making a career in the class and it will be great to be competing against them. I see it as a real challenge and I’m looking forward to every moment.

“I’m very proud to be joining Ashley Seward Motorsport. The team do an incredible job and I was impressed when I met with them in Melbourne recently.

"The Alfa Romeo is a proven race winner and I’m proud to also be representing Autoglym in Australia. It’s such a big brand with great heritage.

“I’m excited to race at Symmons Plains as my first round. It looks a really interesting track and I’ve watched a lot of video, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Tom Oliphant

Tom Oliphant

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

ASM boss Ash Seward said he expects Oliphant to be among the title contenders given his pedigree and touring car experience.

“It’s great to welcome Tom to our team, alongside Autoglym in our Alfa Romeo TCR,” said Seward.

“Tom has proven to be a leading contender in touring cars overseas, as well as other racing categories, and to have him choose TCR Australia is a real feather in our cap.

“There’s no doubt that the competition will be very competitive this year. There are some very strong driver and car combinations, and we feel that we have the right ingredients to make a strong tilt for the title.

“I also would like to thank Michael Caruso for his efforts last year. He was terrific to have as part of our team and I hope we can work together again in the future.”

shares
comments

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut

TCR Australia

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

More
Tom Oliphant
Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

BTCC
Brands Hatch II

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

BTCC
Oulton Park

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oul Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

Tom Oliphant remains with West Surrey Racing BMW in BTCC for 2021

Tom Oliphant remains with West Surrey Racing BMW in BTCC for 2021

BTCC

Tom Oliphant remains with West Surrey Racing BMW in BTCC for 2021 Tom Oliphant remains with West Surrey Racing BMW in BTCC for 2021

Latest news

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

F1 Formula 1

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"

Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

WEC WEC

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024 Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

WRC WRC

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.