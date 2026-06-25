Higginson back to top of the Autoport National Rankings table

F1000 racer Matt Higginson has returned to the pinnacle of the Autosport National Rankings table, but it’s tight at the top with some very big movers behind.

Higginson had relinquished his position at the top of the Rankings in recent weeks, but the F1000 brigade were back in action at Snetterton last weekend and Higginson buzzed his Jedi to two victories from the three races, moving up from fourth to first in the table.

He therefore supplants Historics ace Connor Kay at the top of the Rankings. Both of them are on nine race wins for 2026, but Higginson’s have all been overall victories whereas Kay is relying on class successes.

The Autosport National Rankings is updated each week to give a snapshot of which drivers have scored the most wins across the season in car racing in the UK and Ireland, with each success counting equally.

A lot of the upwards movement this week comes from the 750 Motor Club action last weekend at Snetterton, including Higginson, but there have also been some big strides made by those who were in British Automobile Racing Club action at the opposite longitudinal end of the country – at Pembrey.

Foremost among these are Oli Willmott and Ollie Smith. Willmott took all three race wins in the Mini Challenge Clubsport at the Welsh venue, and has leapt 23 positions to third in the table. Among those he has leapfrogged is Smith, whose double success out of the trio of races for the Citroen Saxo-based Junior Saloons series moves him smartly up 15 places to fourth.

Ollie Smith Photo by: Steve Jones

Making it four upwards movers in the top six this week is Warren Allen, who has become the man to beat in the CALM All Porsche series. Allen swept to all three race wins at Snetterton with his Cayman and that polevaults him 42 positions to sixth in the Rankings table.

The Norfolk circuit also provided us with the highest new entry this week to the Rankings top 50, with a double victory for Formula Vee star Dan Polley giving him 19th place.

Another new face this week is Pickups man Aaron Thompson, who won two of three outings at Pembrey to install himself in 23rd position.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver Car(s) Overall Class Total 1 Matt Higginson Jedi Mk6/7 9 0 9 2 Connor Kay Lotus Elan 26R / MG Midget / TVR Tuscan 5 4 9 3 Oli Willmott Mini Cooper S 8 0 8 4 Ollie Smith Citroen Saxo VTR 8 0 8 5 George Line Dallara F308 7 0 7 6 Warren Allen Porsche Cayman S 7 0 7 7 Aaron Cooke Legends Ford Coupe 7 0 7 8 Luke Cooper Swift SC20 / Swift SC92F 7 0 7 9 Craig Ewing Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 1 7 10 Dara McInerney Ford Fiesta Zetec S 6 0 6 11 Lewis Goff Ginetta G40 Junior Evo 6 0 6 12 Jordan Pimley Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 0 6 13 Michael Gibbins MCR S2n 6 0 6 14 Adam Sparrow Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 0 6 15 Corey Webber Honda Civic 6 0 6 16 Joe Marshall Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 6 0 6 17 Ben Glasswell Reynard SF77 6 0 6 18 Ash Sutton Ford Focus Titanium 6 0 6 19 Dan Polley WEV Vee 6 0 6 20 Chris Needham Legends Ford Coupe 6 0 6 21 Michelle Hayward Phantom P82TR 6 0 6 22 Callum Grant Van Diemen / Merlyn Mk20A / March 79B 6 0 6 23 Aaron Thompson SHP Pickup 6 0 6 24 Simon Hill Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5 6 0 6 25 James Hughes Austin-Healey Sprite / Austin-Healey Lenham Sprite / Lotus Elan 26R 4 2 6 26 James Ellwood Caterham 7 Sigma 135 3 3 6 27 Peter Keen BMW 116i 3 3 6 28 Jack Ashton Rover Metro 100 2 4 6 29 Mike Williamson Mitsubishi Evo 4 2 4 6 30 Jacob Heap Mini Cooper 0 6 6 31= James Cossins Mazda MX-5 Mk3 5 0 5 31= Ali Topley Ford Focus Cup ST300 5 0 5 33 Tyler Read Legends Ford Coupe 5 0 5 34= Rich Hockley Honda 5 0 5 34= Jake McAleer Porsche 997S 5 0 5 36 Ethan Hall Porsche Boxster S 986 5 0 5 37 Bob Barron Honda Civic EG 5 0 5 38 Neven Kirkpatrick Classic Mini 1275 5 0 5 39 Greg Jenkins Rover Mini 5 0 5 40 Paul Cook BMW M3 E46 4 1 5 41 Brian Caudwell Shelby American Cobra / TVR Grantura 4 1 5 42 Daniel Robinson Ford Fiesta ST150 3 2 5 43 Shaun Traynor Toyota MR2 Mk2 / Toyota MR2 Roadster 3 2 5 44 Matthew Ellis Chevrolet Camaro / Pontiac Trans Am / Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2 3 5 45 Harrison Morrow Reynard 92FF 2 3 5 46 Will Sharpe MG Midget 0 5 5 47 Adam Morrison Mini Cooper S 0 5 5 48 Alex Ames Brabham BT6 / Jaguar E-type Lightweight 4 0 4 49 Michael Weddell Legends Coupe 4 0 4 50 Matthew Pape Legends Coupe 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.