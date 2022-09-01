Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Huff and Berthon on top in France, Azcona moves towards WTCR title
WTCR News

WTCR to complete 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia

The FIA World Touring Car Cup has confirmed Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as the hosts of its final two rounds of the 2022 season.

Tom Howard
By:
WTCR to complete 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia

WTCR had originally planned to end its season with an Asian leg comprising races in China, South Korea and Macau, but organisers were forced re-shuffle its calendar due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following confirmation from the FIA at a recent World Motor Sport Council meeting, the WTCR has confirmed it will host its penultimate round in Bahrain (10-12 November) as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship finale, followed by a season finale in Saudi Arabia (25-27 November).

WTCR will use the Bahrain International Circuit’s full 15-corner, 5.412km Grand Prix Circuit layout, with races scheduled for Friday and Saturday prior to the 8 Hours of Bahrain WEC season finale.

This event will be closely followed by the final two races of the season being held under lights at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which recently played host to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The trip to Saudi Arabia will see the Middle Eastern nation host an international touring car race for the first time.

WTCR has also confirmed that a decision not to replace the third a final round of its Asian leg in Macau was taken due to financial considerations.

“Having two world-class venues such as the Bahrain International Circuit and Jeddah Corniche Circuit joining the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar is a positive development for the series,” said Alan Gow, the FIA Touring Car Commission President.

“It’s also great to finally have a joint event with the FIA World Endurance Championship. Despite obvious differences in cars and race durations, touring cars and sportscars belong to the same family of closed-cockpit racing.

“There have always been crossovers between the two and drivers tend to switch from one discipline to another.

“This will also be something special for the fans, the media and should offer both promoters the opportunity to do some interesting promotional activities.”

WTCR will once again miss Macau this year due to COVID restrictions that have also caused two other Asian rounds to be cancelled

WTCR will once again miss Macau this year due to COVID restrictions that have also caused two other Asian rounds to be cancelled

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

WTCR director Jean-Baptiste Ley added: “When it became clear that ongoing travel restrictions caused by the global health pandemic made going ahead with the planned Asia leg impossible, we switched our focus to the alternative calendar options we had been working on in parallel.

“The opportunity to race in a new but important region for the series at two world- class venues was therefore extremely appealing and we were very pleased to finalise the inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia to take place this November.”

Spain’s Mikel Azcona currently leads the championship standings with a 35-point lead over Honda driver Nestor Girolami.

shares
comments
Huff and Berthon on top in France, Azcona moves towards WTCR title
Previous article

Huff and Berthon on top in France, Azcona moves towards WTCR title
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
UK set to miss out as expanded 2023 WRC calendar progresses
WRC

UK set to miss out as expanded 2023 WRC calendar progresses

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up
WRC

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

WTCR to complete 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia
WTCR WTCR

WTCR to complete 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia

The FIA World Touring Car Cup has confirmed Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as the hosts of its final two rounds of the 2022 season.

Huff and Berthon on top in France, Azcona moves towards WTCR title
WTCR WTCR

Huff and Berthon on top in France, Azcona moves towards WTCR title

Rob Huff and Nathanael Berthon were the big winners on raceday as the WTCR visited Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin in France for the first time.

WTCR Anneau du Rhin: Girolami storms to pole over Berthon
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Anneau du Rhin: Girolami storms to pole over Berthon

Honda driver Nestor Girolami stormed to his third FIA World Touring Car Cup pole position of 2022 with a perfect performance in qualifying at Anneau du Rhin in France.

WTCR boss wants Cyan Lynk & Co back for 2023 after sudden pullout
WTCR WTCR

WTCR boss wants Cyan Lynk & Co back for 2023 after sudden pullout

The boss of the World Touring Car Cup has stated his hope that Cyan Lynk & Co will return next year, following its dramatic mid-season withdrawal over tyre safety concerns.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.