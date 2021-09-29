Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
WTCR News

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge

Mikel Azcona believes his TCR Europe championship bid is helping his World Touring Car Cup performances, as he plans to compete in both on the same weekend – in different countries – next month.

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge

The 25-year-old is heading Cupra Racing’s challenge on the WTCR with three podiums in the past four races in his Cupra Leon Competicion.

He also holds a commanding lead in TCR Europe, having won five times, and closed in on securing the title in the penultimate round of the championship at Monza last weekend.

Azcona’s chief rival Franco Girolami (Honda Civic Type R) pipped him to win on Saturday by just 0.2 seconds after Azcona caught the Argentinean in the closing stages.

A 30-second penalty for passing Azcona under yellow flags then cost Girolami victory in Sunday’s second race, handing the win to Mat’o Homola’s Hyundai i30 N.

Second and fourth positions – after his own 5s penalty – extended Azcona’s championship lead to 53 points, with 90 available at the Barcelona finale.

Mikel Azcona, Cupra

Mikel Azcona, Cupra

Photo by: Cupra

The series’ requirement for drivers to drop two scores further boosts Azcona’s position, as he missed the races at Zandvoort in June due to a clash with the inaugural event of the all-electric touring car series Pure ETCR, which he is also contesting.

Azcona bounced back from that absence with four consecutive wins at Spa and the Nurburgring.

“I would feel really happy to be the European champion again in 2021,” said Azcona, who previously won the TCR Europe title in 2018.

“It means we are on the highest level of touring car racing in Europe and around the world.

“For me, it’s motivation to continue pushing, improving, training, and it’s the fuel for me to continue winning races.

“It’s been really busy this year, driving in three championships.

“I think that TCR Europe is helping me to improve my skills because it means I am in the race car almost every weekend, driving and improving the car, driving different set-ups.

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Photo by: WTCR

“It helps me when I go to WTCR because the level there is really, really high.

“It’s very difficult when you are driving with world champion drivers at this high level, but I think it [the extra seat time] helps.”

The TCR Europe finale at Barcelona takes place on the same weekend (9-10 October) as WTCR’s Czech Republic round at Most but Azcona plans to travel between the two venues to compete in both events.

shares
comments

Related video

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Previous article

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

5 h
2
MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

1 h
3
Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year

21 min
5
Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

1 h
Latest news
TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge
WTCR

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge

32m
Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
MISC

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Sep 16, 2021
Azcona delighted with “amazing” weekend in WTCR and Pure ETCR
WTCR

Azcona delighted with “amazing” weekend in WTCR and Pure ETCR

Aug 24, 2021
Azcona makes PURE ETCR history with dominant drive for CUPRA in Hungary
WTCR

Azcona makes PURE ETCR history with dominant drive for CUPRA in Hungary

Aug 23, 2021
Hungary WTCR: Urrutia becomes eighth different winner from eight races
WTCR

Hungary WTCR: Urrutia becomes eighth different winner from eight races

Aug 22, 2021

Trending Today

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018

Latest news

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge
WTCR WTCR

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
General General

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Azcona delighted with “amazing” weekend in WTCR and Pure ETCR
WTCR WTCR

Azcona delighted with “amazing” weekend in WTCR and Pure ETCR

Azcona makes PURE ETCR history with dominant drive for CUPRA in Hungary
WTCR WTCR

Azcona makes PURE ETCR history with dominant drive for CUPRA in Hungary

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.