TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona's WTCR challenge
WTCR / Most Qualifying report

WTCR Most: Azcona beats Michelisz to top qualifying for first pole of 2021

By:

Spaniard Mikel Azcona will start race two from pole position after heading qualifying on the World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to the Most circuit in the Czech Republic.

WTCR Most: Azcona beats Michelisz to top qualifying for first pole of 2021

The Zengo Motorsport Cupra Leon driver was the second to run in the top-five Q3 shootout and set a time of 1m38.757s. That ended up just 0.091s faster than the effort from Norbert Michelisz, who was the last to go in his BRC Hyundai Elantra.

“With 20kg more weight from the last race, to get pole position I’m really happy,” said Azcona. “It was the perfect lap, I have to say. The car felt really good, even with the extra 20kg, and I felt super-good – even better than at the last race weekend. We’ll see on Sunday but at the moment I feel really good.”

“After going fastest in free practice two we expected to be in the top five,” said former champion Michelisz. “The laps were really good and we found a good balance. I’m happy with P2 – it’s so tight.”

WTCR points leader and reigning champion Yann Ehrlacher was third fastest in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in a session that ran late into the afternoon, with the two races taking place on Sunday. “The conditions were difficult with the sun,” said the Frenchman. ”It was a reasonable lap. Now I’ll focus on the races. We have a whole day to prepare.”

Esteban Guerrieri was fourth fastest in his Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, with Jean-Karl Vernay’s Hyundai fifth.

Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: WTCR

Santiago Urrutia, who started the weekend just two points behind his fellow Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher, endured a difficult qualifying and failed to progress beyond Q1. “I was fast in free practice and I’m usually quick in qualifying,” he said. “It is what it is. I don’t know why, it feels strange.” Urrutia ended up 15th out of the 20 runners.

Local racer Petr Fulin, a wildcard entry for this weekend, will start the partially reversed-grid race one from pole position after setting the 10th fastest time in the Q2 session.

WTCR Most - Qualifying results

Q3

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Mikel Azcona 3 1'38.757  
2 Hungary Norbert Michelisz 3 1'38.848 0.091
3 France Yann Ehrlacher 3 1'38.887 0.130
4 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri 3 1'38.890 0.133
5 France Jean-Karl Vernay 3 1'39.068 0.311
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 France Jean-Karl Vernay Hyundai 5 1'38.851  
2 Spain Mikel Azcona CUPRA 5 1'38.856 0.005
3 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 5 1'38.923 0.072
4 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 5 1'38.965 0.114
5 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 5 1'38.989 0.138
6 France Nathanael Berthon Audi 5 1'39.036 0.185
7 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 5 1'39.071 0.220
8 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 5 1'39.088 0.237
9 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 5 1'39.096 0.245
10 Petr Fulfn CUPRA 4 1'39.407 0.556
11 Belgium Frederic Vervisch Audi 5 1'39.810 0.959
12 Italy Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 5 1'40.643 1.792
View full results

Q1

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 9 1'39.126  
2 Spain Mikel Azcona CUPRA 9 1'39.147 0.021
3 France Nathanael Berthon Audi 10 1'39.189 0.063
4 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 10 1'39.199 0.073
5 France Jean-Karl Vernay Hyundai 10 1'39.248 0.122
6 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 10 1'39.270 0.144
7 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 11 1'39.281 0.155
8 Petr Fulfn CUPRA 9 1'39.298 0.172
9 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 10 1'39.316 0.190
10 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 10 1'39.339 0.213
11 Belgium Frederic Vervisch Audi 10 1'39.467 0.341
12 Italy Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 10 1'39.512 0.386
13 United Kingdom Rob Huff CUPRA 11 1'39.522 0.396
14 Netherlands Tom Coronel Audi 10 1'39.543 0.417
15 Uruguay Santiago Urrutia Lynk & Co 11 1'39.557 0.431
16 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 9 1'39.587 0.461
17 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 10 1'39.647 0.521
18 Germany Luca Engstler Hyundai 11 1'39.831 0.705
19 Bence Boldizs CUPRA 10 1'40.580 1.454
20 Belgium Gilles Magnus Audi 4    
View full results
shares
comments

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018

