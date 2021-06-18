Tickets Subscribe
WTCR News

Pure ETCR boss targets all-electric racing weekends

By:

The series director for the new electric touring car Pure ETCR series has said that his target is to have all-electric racing weekends.

Pure ETCR kicks off this weekend with a standalone event at Vallelunga, but the rest of its five-round calendar for 2021 comprises three events with the sister World Touring Car Cup and one with the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix.

The all-electric weekends could come in tandem with an expansion of the ETCR concept.

WSC, the company run by long-time touring car promoter Marcello Lotti, and which devised the TCR and ECTR categories, wants the electric concept to spread to regional and national level.

Eurosport Events’ Xavier Gavory, who is series director for WTCR and Pure ETCR, told Autosport: “Pure ETCR is on the top of the pyramid that does not exist for the moment, but will in the future.

“We have a world-class championship, but we want regional championships and national championships.

“Our goal in the future is ideally to have 100% electric racing weekends, but today there are not so many electric racing series.

PLUS: Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

“But Copenhagen, for example, is a very interesting approach: they have their Historic Grand Prix, and at the same time the city is a pioneer in sustainability in terms of being carbon-neutral in the near future.

“They know that the future of racing is electric, so to combine together historic vehicles which represent the past, and electric racing which represents the future, is something very interesting.”

Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris

Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris

Photo by: ETCR

Despite Eurosport’s connection with Formula E via its parent company Discovery, Gavory says there is little conflict between the two concepts of electric motorsport.

“We have different DNA, although we have a strong link together, which is electromobility,” he said.

“They [Formula E] are promoting mainly premium manufacturers, advanced technology with single-seaters, they race in the middle of the city.

“On our side we are promoting touring cars – we have a more traditional approach in terms of circuits, but the very innovative racing format and sporting format.

“We will make the combination of both traditional, permanent circuits and street racing – street racing is very important for us, but it is not our core.

“We believe in the future that most of the iconic street circuits in the world will want to promote electromobility.

“Bringing cars that do not make emissions, cars that do not make the same level of noise, that have a cleaner approach, is well on the way.”

Early-season 2021 WTCR points leader Jean-Karl Vernay, who is representing Hyundai in WTCR and Pure ETCR, says the only thing missing from the electric concept is slick tyres.

Like Formula E, Pure ETCR runs on grooved treaded rubber, in its case supplied by Goodyear.

Jean-Karl Vernay, Augusto Farfus, John Filippi, Hyundai Motorsport, Hyundai Veloster N ETCR

Jean-Karl Vernay, Augusto Farfus, John Filippi, Hyundai Motorsport, Hyundai Veloster N ETCR

Photo by: ETCR

“Many people ask me, ‘What do you think, is it boring to drive this car?’” Vernay told Autosport.

“But honestly I love driving it. The only thing I would say we can improve is the tyres, because they are like Formula E – they have to do dry and wet conditions.

“The car is quite heavy with the battery – it’s 1800 kilos – but if we had more grip with slick tyres that would be really awesome.

“The power [500kW, equivalent to 680bhp] is amazing; it’s a lot of fun to drive.”

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018

