Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA Next / WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR News

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

By:

Rob Huff will make his return to the FIA World Touring Car Cup this year after a season away having agreed a deal to join the Zengo Motorsport Cupra squad.

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

Huff, the 2012 World Touring Car Champion, participated in the first two seasons of the series' TCR era in 2018 and '19 at the wheel of a Sebastien Loeb Motorsport-run Volkswagen Golf, but stepped away from the championship for 2020 following VW's withdrawal.

Last year, the British driver switched to the TCR Scandinavia Touring Car Championship, winning the title for the Lestrup Racing VW squad.

In addition to defending that title, Huff will also drive a Cupra Leon in the WTCR for the four-car Zengo squad, joining Spanish pair Jordi Gene and Mikel Azcona, as well as Hungarian driver Bence Boldizs.

The 41-year-old said he was happy to be racing a Cupra, having driven for parent brand SEAT in the BTCC back in 2004 (pictured below) before switching to the WTCC in 2005 with Chevrolet.

 

“I’m really happy to be back in WTCR and with Zengo Motorsport, a team I’ve known for a long while,” said Huff.

“I know the CUPRA is a competitive car. It shares some of the underpinnings with the Volkswagen I was helping to develop two years ago, and I also spent most of last year fighting against it in Sweden, so it’ll be great to be behind the wheel of one instead.

“Driving for a Hungarian team will also be special. I’ve always had a great reception and following from the fans in Hungary. It’s nice to link that up and now be driving for the country’s major racing team. It’s also great to be back with CUPRA. They launched my career in the UK, and the new car is absolutely a title contender.

"We know it’ll be tough as it’s not as though the other manufacturers aren’t bringing their A-game either. Our aim will be to do our best and hope to be there with a chance at the end of the season.

“The golden ticket for me at the end is a chance to build on my tally in Macau − with a car we know will be able to take us to victory − and add to my 10 wins at the toughest track in the world."

Estoril replaces Vila Real on schedule

Earlier this week, it was announced that Estoril will take the place of Portuguese street track Vila Real on this year's WTCR schedule.

Vila Real (pictured below in 2019) is unable to host its race for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been granted a fresh three-year deal by WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, beginning in 2022.

Estoril will keep Vila Real's planned date of June 26-27, making it the second round on the 2021 schedule following the season opener at the Nurburgring Nordschleife on June 3-5.

Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: WTCR

shares
comments

Related video

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Previous article

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Next article

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Rob Huff
Teams Zengo Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

40min
Latest news
WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

May 17, 2021
Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

May 14, 2021
WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Apr 28, 2021
Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer
WTCR

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer

Apr 17, 2021
Hyundai to field four new Elantra cars in WTCR for 2021
WTCR

Hyundai to field four new Elantra cars in WTCR for 2021

Apr 12, 2021
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours Fuji
Super Taikyu

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
European Le Mans

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Autopolis Plus
Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

More
Rob Huff
WTCR Macau: Jean-Karl Vernay beats Muller and Huff in first race
WTCR

WTCR Macau: Jean-Karl Vernay beats Muller and Huff in first race

WTCR Macau: Huff gets pole again as points leader Tarquini crashes
WTCR

WTCR Macau: Huff gets pole again as points leader Tarquini crashes

Macau WTCR: Rob Huff gets pole for opening after last-gasp lap
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Rob Huff gets pole for opening after last-gasp lap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018
Why a world championship made the ultimate sacrifice Plus

Why a world championship made the ultimate sacrifice

A rulebook scrapped with two-thirds of its planned existence remaining and the disintegration of a 'world championship' - yet everyone's a winner from one of modern motorsport's greatest acts of martyrdom

WTCR
Jan 9, 2018

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR WTCR

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer
WTCR WTCR

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.